21 hours ago
15+ Handmade Masterpieces That Teach Us True Art Comes From the Soul

Sometimes creativity takes very strange forms: for example, a lamp made from old MRI scans or a Mad Max style mask for a cat. The heroes of this article clearly don’t know the word “boredom” — they turn flower pots into a herd of dinosaurs and denim into amazing whales. We’ve put together 15+ photos of works by people whose imagination has no limits. Attention: after reading this article, you might also want to sew a hippo or make a cheese toast wall art.

After 3 months of working 8–10 hours every day, I finally finished this hyper-realistic clay wedding bouquet!

I make textured ceramic rings.

I added embroidery to this thrifted 1911 copy of Little Women.

Grandma wanted an unusual piece of jewelry. Well, I’m a jeweler, so here it is.

Crafted a new leather mask for our cat Nimbus. He is not amused.

Found a bunch of old MRI scans at the thrift store and decided to create an awesome lamp. Just look at its base!

I drew an entire chalk mural for the local shop.

I just had a few flower pots, and now I have a herd of dinosaurs.

I made Falkor The Luck Dragon from the Neverending Story!

I crafted a fox and an elephant from wool. I think they could use some additional accessories.

Snagged a terrarium at a sale and turned it into a desk botanical garden.

My Selkie cloak!

I made tufted grilled cheese wall art.

I spent several months embellishing this denim jacket.

This is my most challenging project — I wove a basket from pine needles.

I made a couple of new friends. The red one is named Frankie, and the blue one is Rupert.

Worked last months on this art project, it’s finally finished!

Made this little hippo for my newborn niece.

I sewed a weird and wonderful humpback whale toy from denim fabric.

And as always, share in the comments those wonderful things you’ve done.

Here is another fantastic article that can inspire creativity.

