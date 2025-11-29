Not gross. Beautiful. Good reuse of materials that would have been thrown away.
20 People Who Proved That Creativity Can Transform Everyday Things
day ago
Sometimes the most extraordinary art begins with the most ordinary things. Across the internet, countless creators share small inventions made from simple objects, and their ideas prove that you do not need fancy tools to create something magical. Curiosity and a bit of boldness are often enough.
1. “I made a suncatcher out of my empty insulin vials.”
- Chronic illness crafting! I’ve been trying to figure out something really cool to do with the endless plastic pill containers from the pharmacy that I get. I want to force the beauty out of them, whether they like it or not! © tircha / Reddit
2. “My parents rebuilt my grandfather’s crumbling, 100-year-old childhood home. At the start of the project, they found an equally old Singer sewing machine tucked away in the junk and rubble, and they turned it into a sink/vanity unit.”
3. “This antique TV has been transformed into a cosy dog bed!”
- Oh my goodness, you’ve given me my next project! Thanks! But seriously, great job! © highlands92 / Reddit
4. “My fiancé made a dress out of mussels. I thought you might appreciate it!”
5. “My latest purse.”
- Oh my gosh! I thought, “Yes, we see your lunch. Where’s your purse?” Amazing! © metdear / Reddit
6. “A commercial airplane wheel was transformed into a 275-pound rotating coffee table.”
7. “Outdoor garden art.”
- Sorry, I can’t help it, but OMG, this is so cute! © Unknown author / Reddit
8. “Samurai I made from soda cans.”
9. “I made this from glass that I found on the beach. Process pictures are included.”
- My grandparents were amazing jewelers. They channeled me and said, “Great job!” 👌© Two_Tetrahedrons / Reddit
10. “A shopping bag crocheted from plastic bags.”
Good work! I know from experience that cutting the bags into yarn takes a lot of time before you can even start crocheting
11. “I made a few ornaments from some scrap bike chain.”
- You guys are hardcore in the best way possible! © ijustneedtolurk / Reddit
12. “I turned an upcycled end table into a dog bed.”
13. “I recently started making plush toys from old sweatshirts as a form of upcycling to improve my mental health.”
- I bought a bunch of used sweatshirts, cleaned them thoroughly, and then started making patterns from my sketchbook. It’s been great for my mental health! I used to sew when I was a teenager, but it had been 15 years since then. I found my groove again, though! I’ve been at it for a month now. Most of them have pocket mouths, haha. It’s just for fun. I make gifts for friends, etc. © brandonlovekc / Reddit
- Thanks for the great idea! I have many sweatshirts that my 35-year-old daughter painted for my father when she was a child. I haven’t known what to do with them since he died 14 years ago. I’m going to make these for my grandchildren as a memory of him. © LLTJ152 / Reddit
14. “Christmas decorations made from tomato paste tubes!”
15. “Make some flowers to decorate my house!”
- They look so good! If you had shown me the second image first, I never would have guessed that they were made out of pipe cleaners. © dorami-tan / Reddit
16. “I knocked this baller pinky ring together yesterday.”
17. “I picked up a stone in the forest and gave it a new life by putting it on my belt.”
- This is something sexy people do. © InternalNo6893 / Reddit
18. “I found a box of ponies and a mirror at the thrift store, and inspiration struck!”
19. “I made these bags from a punctured air mattress.”
- Those look great! I never would have guessed that it was made from an air mattress. Kudos to you for upcycling it so well. © stanleyisapotato / Reddit
20. “I’m making pendant lights from old fire extinguishers. What do you think?”
These everyday creations show how far a little imagination can go, even when the materials are as common as anything around the house. And if you would like to keep enjoying more clever moments shared by online creators, you can dive into another community favorite collection filled with delightful surprises.
Preview photo credit gadadhoon / Reddit, Two_Tetrahedrons / Reddit
