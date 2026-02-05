I Refuse to Attend My Office’s Mandatory Outing—My Boss Threatened to Fire Me

It turns out my boss had been using my name (and the names of several other people on the team) to approve “ghost leave” for himself. He was basically stealing hundreds of hours of vacation time and hiding the trail by pinning it on us.

My simple request for a Friday off was the one “glitch” that didn’t match his forged records, and it triggered a full-scale audit. HR actually thanked me for being the one person who followed the rules so strictly that his scheme finally fell apart. By Friday afternoon, he was the one being escorted out with a cardboard box.

So, Bright Side, did I just stumble into the luckiest break of my career, or was this bound to happen? I feel like I survived a total nightmare.

Please, help!

Jenny