15 Dental Patients Who Received More Than Just Treatment

Many people are afraid of dentists. Everyone has their own reasons for this — some are intimidated by the prices, others had unpleasant experience. But it’s difficult to avoid dental treatment, so everyone at some point plucks up the courage and visits a dentist. And sometimes it can become a real adventure, which you can then tell all your friends about with laughter or indignation.

  • I was traveling in a taxi, staring at my phone, when the driver suddenly asked, “Young lady, if I told you that I have my own business and I drive a taxi for fun, would you believe me?” I looked up. He’s a man in his forties, well-groomed, neat, not like ordinary taxi drivers.
    I grinned, “I don’t know... Hard to believe.” He nodded, smiled and said, “I’m a taxi driver for fun. I have my own dental clinic.” I nodded politely, but of course I didn’t believe him. Really, a dentist with a clinic and a taxi driver in the evenings?
    A week later, I go to get my tooth treated. I’m sitting in the chair, waiting for the doctor, and then the door opens... and he comes in. The same taxi driver. I’m shocked, he looks at me and suddenly laughs, “Do you believe me now?”
    Everything went perfectly, professionally, without pain. At the end, he said, “If anything, make another appointment. Or maybe we’ll meet in a taxi.” © Caramel / VK
  • I’m terrified of dentists so much that I faint even from the dental clinic smell. Because of this, dentists refuse to work with me. They showed me cartoons, gave me toys to squeeze in the hands, all to no avail — I faint as soon as this infernal dental drill starts.
    Today I was told that I would have to have a wisdom tooth extracted, which made me faint again. I think the moment has come when a psychologist will also be involved in creating a beautiful smile... © Overheard / Ideer
  • I told my first dentist the reason I didn’t floss was because my teeth actually cut the floss itself, making it impossible to actually floss. He gave a chuckle and said, “It’s fun to make up stories, isn’t it?”
    His nurse (aid) then went at my teeth with floss, and my teeth immediately cut the floss. They had to go through 2 spools before my teeth stopped cutting the floss. Never apologized to me once. © The_Book-JDP / Reddit
  • This happened 2 years ago. I had a pain in my wisdom tooth, I tried to cope with it for a couple of days, but it didn’t go away, so on Friday night, after work, I went to the hospital.
    After consultation with the doctor, they informed me that the tooth should be extracted, and sent me to the surgeon’s office. I entered the office, gave my card, the doctor invited me to the dental chair and gave me anesthesia.
    After a couple of minutes, he asks me if it hurts and taps on my tooth with a metal mirror. I answer that yes, I feel everything, the anesthesia hasn’t worked yet. Then he says he’s going to look at the tooth again.
    It feels like he’s pressing on the tooth. Then he asks me again if I can feel it. I say yes. And then he shows me the extracted tooth in the forceps. © Amiweshka / Pikabu
  • I always thought I wasn’t afraid of dentists. I got fillings, had my teeth drilled. But then my doctor went on holiday, and I went to another doctor.
    I opened my mouth, and he said, “Oh my God, you have teeth of an old man, do you even brush them?” Since then, I’ve been afraid of dentists. © Novice123 / Pikabu
  • I went to the dentist, and they asked me what I would like to watch while they treat my teeth, because it will take a long time. Well, I didn’t have to think twice, I remembered that I had planned to watch One Day with Anne Hathaway for a long time and named it.
    Despite going to quality dentistry, it was my worst visit ever. Not only did I pay a lot of money for a not-so-pleasant experience, but I came out in tears because of the sad movie. I don’t recommend entertainment like this to anyone. © Chamber 6 / VK
  • I went to the dentist for a cleaning. I have one tooth that is very sensitive, and every time the dentist touches it with the instrument, I feel pain. I asked for some anesthesia in that place, to which the doctor replied, “You were born in January, weren’t you? Then you’ll cope with it.” Oh, great. © Overheard / Ideer
  • I never liked going to the dentist. I always put up with it until the last minute. Until he appeared... Smart, funny, broad-shouldered, with big strong hands — in general, a handsome man — my dentist.
    I recently found out that he divorced his wife. I went to him to have my teeth extracted. I was very nervous, he calmed me down. But the nerves were not from the pain, but from his presence.
    Soon I’m going to see him again, for my last appointment. He’s fixed all my teeth. What am I supposed to do now? Now I have nothing to extract. © Overheard / Ideer
  • Last time I went to the dentist, I had some stains on my front teeth. The first assistant dentist looked at my teeth and said I had “internal rot.” That statement had me freaking out like crazy.
    But then the official dentist came in and was like, “Oh, those are just coffee stains,” and removed them in a matter of minutes. Internal rot and coffee stains... big difference. © strangegeneration94 / Reddit
  • My last trip to the dentist, actually. Everything was fine. They congratulated me on taking good care of my teeth. Then they told me they didn’t take Medicaid and charged me $400. © Poorly-Drawn-Beagle / Reddit
  • Went to a new dentist. Just opened up her own practice. So, I decided to see her due to good reviews. Plus, prices.
    I was only going in to get my crown done. Instead, she talked me into getting 2 cavities done. But that turned into 8 and 2 other crowns. Basically, I was held hostage in the dentist chair for 8 hours.
    I didn’t ask for the other work, but she said it was “too late, I already opened up the other teeth.” She actually did. I literally couldn’t leave until she was done, and then she tried to pull that my insurance was tapped out, and I had to pay over $3,000. © Grkitaliaemt / Reddit
  • After wearing braces, the dentist told me to wear clear mouth guards. You could only take them off when eating. First date, cozy coffee shop, nice guy who really likes me.
    I quietly took off my mouth guard, but then I found that the waitress had taken it away with dirty dishes. All because I foolishly wrapped my mouth guard in a napkin and hid it under my plate.
    Guess who spent 10 minutes digging through the trash? My friendzone hero.... © Overheard / Ideer
  • Had some unimaginable toothache and had to get it pulled out on the last few weeks of December. So I had to go through a long list of the ones covered by my dental care plan, but no one was working anymore at that time of the year.
    The first one available was a complete jerk had me reschedule 2 times the same week and played the fool on the day of the actual appointment, told him to get lost and had to almost beg for a child’s dentist to pull my tooth out, as I hadn’t slept in about a week. Really sweet guy, but had a creepy Winnie-the-Pooh doll with dentures in his office. © Much_Committee_9355 / Reddit
  • I’m a busy person, so the other day when I had a toothache, I asked my girlfriend to make an appointment with the dentist for me while I worked. She called the doctor and I heard their conversation.
    It started out pretty standard, they booked me in, and then the woman on the other end of the phone asked, “How old is your boy?” The girlfriend replied with an awkward intonation, “He’s 27...” I felt so ashamed that I didn’t attend that appointment and made an appointment myself with another dentist. © Ward 6 / VK
  • In eleventh grade, the first 2 lessons on Friday were algebra. I couldn’t stand it! So, one day I decided to skip it.
    I went to wait out lessons at the hospital, queued up for the dentist, and let everyone who was behind me go first. Everything was fine until I saw my literature teacher in the queue. My hair stood on end!
    The teacher asked me what was wrong with me, and I told her I needed a filling. So, I had to go to the doctor not to raise suspicions. I got a filling. It was a worthwhile skipping. © Overheard / Ideer

