I Made My Grandson a Modest Birthday Gift, Things Took a Disturbing Turn

Dear Bright Side,

For my grandson’s 12th birthday, I decided not to splurge. I knitted him a sweater. I have the money and the means to get him any gift he desires, but I also believe that we shouldn’t spoil kids.

I attended the big party, and as expected, everyone had brought nice gifts. When the moment came, my son turned pale as his son opened my gift in front of everyone.

But then the real surprise came when my daughter-in-law called the next day. She said, “You will love the surprise I have for you! We’re inviting you to dinner tonight!”

So I went there at 8:00 P.M. I entered the house and froze. The house was covered in yarn—every color imaginable. It was everywhere: on the dining table, on the furniture, on the floor. She must have bought a hundred skeins.

My daughter-in-law turned to me and said, “Since it seems that you like knitting so much, I thought this could be a nice gift for you!”

I was furious. I know that my daughter-in-law felt my gift was beneath her expectations. But this was taking it too far. I am still feeling disturbed by it all.

Do you have any advice for me?

Yours,

Stella