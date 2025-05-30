I Refused to Help My Daughter During a Medical Emergency After What She Did to Us

She went silent for a moment, and I told her maybe she should take hew newborn and toddlers with her or ask a neighbor instead. She begged, “Mom, I’m in so much pain and the kids are asleep. I don’t want to drag them to the ER.”

I felt overwhelmed and frustrated. Old memories bubbled up. Years ago, when I needed support during my recovery from surgery, Hannah hadn’t come through for me. She apologized back then, but the memory still stung. When she asked me why I couldn’t come, I reminded her that many years ago she did the same to me, and she went quiet.

“You’re being dramatic,” I said. “You’re an adult. You need to handle this.”