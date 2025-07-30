I Refuse to Change My Wedding Menu for My Celiac Stepmother—Her Allergy Isn’t My Problem

Dear Bright Side,

I’m 28 and getting married in two months. My fiancé and I have spent over a year planning the wedding and invested extra money to hire a specific chef for a curated tasting menu: truffle risotto, handmade pasta, and fresh-baked bread. Well, my stepmom (55F), diagnosed with celiac last year, is demanding that the entire wedding menu be gluten-free. Not just a dish for her. Everything.

I told her no. We will absolutely have gluten-free dishes for her and anyone else who needs them, but we’re not scrapping the entire menu for one guest. She didn’t take it well. She accused me of being ableist, said I was excluding her, and complained to my dad that I don’t treat her like family.

Then came the bridal shower. She showed up with gluten-free cookies she claimed to have baked herself. Sounds generous, right? Except...people took one bite and started coughing and gasping. Turned out she had loaded them with an insane amount of cayenne pepper. Like, sabotage-level spicy. Everyone scrambled for water. It felt less like a thoughtful gesture and more like a stunt to make a point.

Now she’s blowing up my phone, saying she was just trying to “make me understand what it’s like to have nothing to eat at an event.” She’s also threatening not to attend the wedding unless I make the full menu gluten-free.

I’m standing my ground. But I’m starting to wonder—am I being unreasonable? Is it wrong to stick with the menu we planned, even if it means upsetting her?

Sincerely,

Jennifer