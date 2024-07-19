15+ Engagement Stories That Didn't End Up as It Was Expected

A marriage proposal is like a movie script, it's unique and unlike others. And it sometimes has an unpredictable ending - from a happy "yes" to a sudden rejection in front of hundreds of other people. And it even happens that random witnesses of the scene find themselves at the center of events.

I decided to propose to my beloved. At the restaurant, at my request, they hid the engagement ring inside the cake.

However, when she saw the ring in the dessert, she took it out and went to the hostess. She thought the chef lost it while he was cooking. I stopped her in shock, and she suddenly started shouting at me, saying it was dangerous, and she could choke on it. Romance... © Overheard / Ideer

He proposed with a borrowed ring. Tries to explain to the girl he couldn't afford the ring but wanted to propose correctly. She slaps him so hard, my face hurt (she put her whole body into the slap), and starts screaming about how her mother was right, etc. etc. No clue if they ever got together, but it was hard to watch. © kemikiao / Reddit

She just sort of nodded. It was very like her to do something like that, so it's all fine but still. I don't think he was expecting pie in his face. © Unknown author / Reddit

"The moment before I proposed to my girlfriend on her favorite beach in her favorite place."

My boyfriend proposed to me. Do you know where? Not in a cafe, not in a park, not at a concert, but right in a hut! We were at home with him, it was the weekend, we had nothing to do. So we started remembering our childhood, even though we were both over 25.

We built a big hut in the living room out of pillows, blankets and chairs. We sat there, sharing funny stories from our childhood, and then he got down on his knee and took out a box with a ring. I didn't even believe it at first, but after a few seconds I realized it was real. © Karamelka / VK

We built a big hut in the living room out of pillows, blankets and chairs. We sat there, sharing funny stories from our childhood, and then he got down on his knee and took out a box with a ring. I didn't even believe it at first, but after a few seconds I realized it was real. Karamelka / VK I worked in a really beautiful restaurant as a hostess. It was all open air and right on the beach next to the ocean. We had proposals every once in a while. The boyfriend would typically alert us, and ask us to do something special (like a specific table, ring in the champagne glass, etc.).

This one evening a couple came in, and the entire staff already knew he was going to propose. We were all really excited. During dessert, he pulled out the ring and popped the question.

This was right during peak dinner hours, so the restaurant was very crowded and everyone was watching. She started to cry and said no. She then got up and left the poor guy sitting there, completely crushed in the middle of about 150 people. © MyBFWouldBeSoExcited / Reddit

About 5 minutes later, he caught up with me and said, "I'm sorry, I changed my mind, can I have it back, please?" © Chamber 6 / VK

"Met on Tinder, proposed in Greece. I surprised her with a flying dress photoshoot and proposed during it. Feeling extremely lucky."

I finally realized that I chose the right man when, after asking me to marry him, he said that he wanted our future children and himself to have my surname after marriage. The thing is that his isn't very nice, and I inherited a beautiful one from my grandfather. His mum also had a beautiful surname, but his father insisted that she change it. And my man doesn't care about stereotypes, the main thing is that everyone is happy. © Overheard / Ideer

Overheard / Ideer One day, my boyfriend and I decided to go to the park. Children were playing ball there, and we decided to join them: I stood in the gate, and my boyfriend began to kick the ball together with the kids. Then my boyfriend got down on one knee in front of me and took the ring out of his pocket.

I forgot that we were playing soccer. And then with my side vision, I see a football ball flying straight at me... As a result, I ended up in hospital with a broken arm, but soon I will marry the man I love. © Overheard / Ideer

Then I said, "Hang on, that was my line." And she said, "Sorry, I got excited." Then she cried a lot. © Cosimo_Zaretti / Reddit

"This is how I proposed to my girlfriend. She said yes."

I'm a pilot. A guy asked me to fly him and his significant other over a field, where 150 people had formed a heart and 2 rings. Huge show, I was really impressed.

When she saw it, her response was, "Look at all those idiots! How ridiculous is that?" He did not ask his question that day. © apiratenamedbob / Reddit

"7 years ago, she said "yes" to me with this $500 fruity pebble of a diamond when I was broke-broke. I make $200K now. I surprised her yesterday with an upgrade for Valentine's Day."

"But she said, "Return it," that "anything else would be a downgrade" because of what this little dot means to her. Now I'll have to return these $8,000 rings, and take her to Japan or Korea on this money."

My boyfriend got so excited during the marriage proposal that he didn't propose at all. He just put the ring on the table and cried. I had to calm him down. © Anonymous3436308 / Ideer

I've been dating a guy for 2 years, we live together. I decided to hint that I'm waiting for his proposal, and left pages with engagement rings in my browser history (I know he looks there sometimes). Time goes by, silence.

I thought maybe he hadn't noticed, so I decided to do it again. I opened the history, and there was a request, "How to break up with your girlfriend?" Now, I don't know if it was a joke or not. © Overheard / Ideer

The next day, he called her back to see if she was really sure it was no. By then, she'd reconsidered and ended up saying yes. They've been married 28 years. © thefuzzybunny1 / Reddit