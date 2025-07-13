Top 6 Haircuts to Take Straight to the Barber in 2025

The quiff — that sort of “quiff” upwards — is back with a bang in 2025, but with a modern twist: natural texture and a low gradient on the sides. This allows for a voluminous but not overdone look, very balanced and adaptable.

Why choose it? It is perfect for those who want a more formal style without losing freshness. It gives your hair volume and movement without looking too stiff. It also helps to stylize the face, adding height and definition. Professionals in the field highlight this combination as one of the most sophisticated and versatile.