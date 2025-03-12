9 Trendy Beard Styles That Are Surprisingly Cool Right Now
Beards are back, and 2025 is proving to be the year of bold, stylish facial hair. Men are embracing beards that not only complement their features but also make a serious fashion statement. Whether you're into a clean fade or a full, textured masterpiece, these 9 trendy beard styles are turning heads this year—some of them might even surprise you.
A shaggy beard without a clear style often comes across as unkempt and even unhygienic—it's better to leave that style in the past. Instead of letting facial hair grow wild, a little maintenance—like trimming the edges—can go a long way in keeping the look intentional rather than careless.
On the other end of the spectrum, overly elaborate or cartoonish beard styles can give the impression of trying too hard, drawing attention for all the wrong reasons. Opting for a more refined, balanced beard tends to be the safer bet.
That said, a bold facial hair choice isn't always a mistake—when done right, it can enhance your features and make your look truly unique. The key is finding the right balance between personality and polish.
1. The beardstache
A beardstache is the perfect middle ground between a full beard and a clean-shaven mustache, offering a bold yet balanced look. Some prefer just a mustache, but for others, having only a mustache without a beard can look weird or awkward. If you're one of those who think a solo stache is a bit too stark, adding a short beard can make a huge difference.
The trick is in the contrast—keeping the mustache thick and well-groomed while trimming the beard to a shorter length. For an extra stylish touch, a well-crafted handlebar mustache can elevate this look, making it stand out even more. The key is to let the mustache grow longer while maintaining a controlled beard length, creating the illusion that the mustache sits atop the beard rather than blending into it.
2. The beardstache (Henry Cavill edition)
Henry Cavill has mastered the art of the beardstache, rocking it with a thick Chevron mustache. This style is all about fullness, with the mustache growing into an inverted V shape, slightly covering the upper lip.
This look is ideal for men who want to exude masculinity without committing to a full beard. With proper grooming and maintenance, the Chevron beardstache can be both sophisticated and effortlessly cool.
3. A circle beard
Often mistaken for a goatee, the circle beard is exactly what it sounds like—a neatly shaped ring of facial hair surrounding the mouth. This style is great for those who want a polished look without growing a full beard. Achieving a perfect circle beard requires careful trimming.
Start by defining the outline with a razor or precision clippers, ensuring the shape remains symmetrical. Then, shave the excess hair from the cheeks, jawline, and chin, leaving only the well-defined ring of hair.
4. Patchy beard
Not everyone can grow a thick, full beard—and that’s perfectly okay. The patchy beard embraces natural growth patterns rather than trying to force a uniform look. Instead of focusing on achieving density, this style plays with shape and texture, trimming uneven areas to create a more intentional and stylish appearance.
Keeping the beard shorter helps minimize noticeable gaps while maintaining a rugged, effortless vibe. The key to rocking a patchy beard is confidence—owning your natural growth and styling it in a way that enhances your facial structure.
5. Goatee and a mustache
The goatee is a classic that never goes out of style. It requires facial hair only on the chin, giving a subtle nod to its namesake—a goat’s tuft. This versatile look can be worn with or without a mustache, allowing for different aesthetic choices.
A thin mustache paired with a goatee creates a timeless, suave appearance, while going mustache-free results in a cleaner, more modern look. To perfect the goatee, focus on growing out the chin area while keeping the cheeks and neck clean-shaven.
6. Shaggy beard
For those who prefer a more relaxed and rugged look, the short shaggy beard is the way to go. This style adds volume and texture without requiring the precision of a sculpted beard. It’s ideal for men with thinner faces, as the added fullness helps create a more balanced look.
The beauty of the shaggy beard lies in its low maintenance—it requires minimal trimming, making it perfect for those who want a naturally masculine, slightly unkempt appearance.
7. The Hollywoodian beard
Exuding old-school Hollywood charm, the Hollywoodian beard is all about defining the jawline while keeping the cheeks clean. This style features a disconnected mustache and a beard that runs along the chin and jaw, creating a structured and confident look.
It’s a fantastic choice for those who want the presence of a beard without the heaviness of full cheek coverage.
8. Corporate full beard
A full beard doesn’t have to mean wild and unkempt. The corporate beard is a well-groomed, medium to short length style that’s polished enough for professional settings. It strikes a balance between masculinity and refinement, making it ideal for those who want to maintain a strong facial hair presence without looking too casual.
Keeping the beard neatly trimmed and shaped is key—regular maintenance ensures this beard stays sharp and sophisticated rather than scruffy. It’s the perfect power move for men who want to make a statement without sacrificing professionalism.
9. The Verdi beard
For those who love a combination of rugged and refined, the Verdi beard is a perfect choice. This style features a full beard with a rounded, clean bottom and a standout mustache that adds character.
The mustache is often styled separately from the beard, giving it a distinguished look. This balance of well-maintained beard and styled mustache creates a look that is both bold and sophisticated. It’s ideal for those who want a beard that commands attention while still looking polished and intentional.
Bonus: The Wolverine / Mutton chops
This beard style is a bold choice, channeling serious X-Men energy. The Wolverine, or mutton chops, features thick, extended sideburns while leaving the chin clean-shaven. While this look isn’t for the faint of heart, it can be incredibly striking when worn with confidence. Whether you’re looking to make a throwback fashion statement or just want to experiment with something daring, the Wolverine beard is a high-risk, high-reward style that turns heads.
