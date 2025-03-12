9 Trendy Beard Styles That Are Surprisingly Cool Right Now

A shaggy beard without a clear style often comes across as unkempt and even unhygienic—it's better to leave that style in the past. Instead of letting facial hair grow wild, a little maintenance—like trimming the edges—can go a long way in keeping the look intentional rather than careless.

On the other end of the spectrum, overly elaborate or cartoonish beard styles can give the impression of trying too hard, drawing attention for all the wrong reasons. Opting for a more refined, balanced beard tends to be the safer bet.

That said, a bold facial hair choice isn't always a mistake—when done right, it can enhance your features and make your look truly unique. The key is finding the right balance between personality and polish.