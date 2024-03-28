I Read My Boyfriend’s Notes Because I Thought He Wouldn’t Recover

We’re often willing to dedicate our time entirely to those we love when they’re sick or in need. Each day becomes an emotional battle, filled with the hope that tomorrow will be better. Such was the case for our reader when her boyfriend was seriously ill. However, everything changed when she found his notes.

Our reader contacted us.

Thank you for reaching out to us. It’s sad that your boyfriend feels this way, and we can offer you some advice that might help you out in this situation.

Consider ending the relationship.

You found out the truth, and if you’re not okay with it, don’t stay with him out of obligation, as he does. Have an honest conversation with him and let him know that you’re aware you’re not his first choice. Consider moving on independently, without him. It’s better to find someone who prioritizes you and loves you the way you deserve.

You might still be friends with him.

If there were no issues in your relationship, but he still says he never loved you, he might actually love you like a friend. Try to find it out and if that’s the case, suggest staying friends with him if you feel like it. Thank him for the time you spent together and wish him the best in finding true love.

Don’t settle.

You should also think about yourself and your mental health. This man lied to you and thought you’d never get over your breakup, so he stayed with you out of pity. In fact, being in a relationship with you wasn’t even his idea, his mother told him to. You deserve someone much better, and you shouldn’t accept such treatment as the norm.

Give yourself time.

Don’t rush yourself into making a decision. Take all the time you need to heal. Talk things over with friends or family, and be gentle with yourself. Focus on taking small, achievable steps toward healing and moving forward. Remember, brighter days are ahead.