15 Workaholics Who Can’t Remember What a Day Off Is

When work becomes a second or even first home, the real show begins — we try to make calls with a calculator or mistake bus passengers for our students. In this article, you will find stories in which tired, exhausted people do weird things, so you want to send them on vacation. However, one guy from our article did go on vacation, but didn’t know what to do.

  • We were opening the very first hypermarket in the city, and I was working without weekends. And after the opening, we had a competition: who can scan the most items in a set amount of time. So, my husband often woke up at night because I was groping him in his sleep looking for a barcode. And how happy we were when we got the call that I won the competition. © Alina_Zarinina / YouTube
  • After a hard week at work, I decided to wash my socks. I threw them in the toilet bowl, and was standing thinking what button I should press to start the cycle. Then doubts crept in. © EugeniaShevchenko-v4k / YouTube
  • We were working late one day. A colleague had a mink hat lying on a chair, I stroked it like a cat. © Anna-r6ch3y / YouTube
  • friend entered the elevator at work, and she thought that the people were looking at her suspiciously. So she said, “I have a travel pass.” © LyudmilaSidnina-j6d / YouTube
  • I was covering for a colleague — 6 classes in the morning shift, 5 classes in the afternoon. In the evening, completely drained, I got on the trolleybus and, in my best teaching voice, said, “Good afternoon. Please sit down.” I realized immediately what I’d done and slunk into a corner, trying to disappear.
    At every stop, someone would politely say, “May I get off?” or “Goodbye.” The new passengers were confused, but “my” group couldn’t stop grinning. I think I helped them shake off the stress of the day. © Tamara-j3u / YouTube
  • For the last 6 months, my husband has been working 16 hours a day without a day off. Today he came home, threw some papers on the floor and blurted out, “You cheated on me. Kate is not my daughter, here’s a paternity test!” I didn’t even have time to tell him that she wasn’t my daughter either, we adopted her. © Hidden Stories / VK
  • I was a bank teller, very busy day as always. There were about 40 people or more waiting in the line, I just had my break, and I was so tired that decided to take another break for more than 30 minutes. The look on customers’ face was terrible as watching me walk away. © Adagio-Lumpy / Reddit
  • I tapped my bank card to the intercom at 4 a.m. when came home after work, and couldn’t understand why it wouldn’t open. And then I cried for another 40 minutes because I couldn’t get home. I’m so thankful to the old lady who walked her dog at 5 a.m. If it wasn’t for her, I don’t think I would have realized what was going on. © Deya.Mi. / YouTube
  • I was literally kicked out of work to go on vacation. My boss told me not to come back before the middle of May. I did all chores on the first day. It’s already the third day, and for me, it feels like some kind of torture.
    Yes, I’ve rested physically. But mentally... I have no idea what to do with myself. I can’t read for more than an hour. Can’t meet up with friends — because, well, I don’t have any.
    I honestly don’t know where to put myself. And now, with a sinking feeling, I realize that I have nothing in my life besides work. © admin / y-story
  • I once had a very sleepy conversation on my cell phone while waiting for my morning coffee to cool. When the conversation was over, I hung up and deposited the phone in the cup of coffee. It took about 15 seconds for me to realize what I had done. © HappySurfgirlXo / Reddit
  • I used to work in an atelier. We took orders and wrote receipts with the customers’ phone numbers and due dates on them. I finished an order, so I take the phone to call the customer — the phone in one hand, the receipt in the other.
    I enter the number of the receipt in the phone, put the receipt to my ear and wait... And so I waited for about a minute and complained at the same time that there are problems with the connection, there is no ringback tone. © Ntla_a / YouTube
  • I never thought before that I could be so tired to start using phrases from work. I work with children, and one day when my friends and I got together, I turned to them to get their attention and said, “Children.” © KseniaYakovenko-m5u / YouTube
  • I got into a taxi and said, “Hello, do you need a bag?” We laughed with the taxi driver, talking about retail the whole journey.
    I got out of the taxi and accidentally said, “Goodbye, come back again.” I heard the taxi driver laughing from the entrance. At that time, I had been working 12–14 hours a day for 3 months without a day off. © KraPiv4eg / YouTube
  • I once dialed a phone number on a calculator. I was holding the receiver in my hand, and there was a long beep, and I couldn’t understand why they weren’t picking up the phone. A coworker was sitting in front of me, so I showed her the calculator with numbers and asked if I had dialed the number correctly. Next Monday, I’m going on vacation for a week. © Innetalina-j5e / YouTube
  • I once came out of work wearing a chef’s hat. Only at the bus stop, I saw my reflection in the window of a passing bus... On the way, 2 guys were staring at me, so I was so proud of myself. © ReginaNovoseletskaya-zh6k / YouTube

And these stories prove that office life is anything but ordinary.

