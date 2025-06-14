My Stepdad Removed My Bedroom Door to Teach Me a Lesson — I Taught Him One Instead

The boy shares, "I’m a 15-year old boy and I live with my stepfamily. One night, I snuck out of the house to go to a party, so my stepdad grounded me and also screwed my room’s door off, leaving me with no privacy whatsoever. A friend of mine told me a way I can get back at him. The school’s parent meeting was coming up, and since my mom couldn’t attend, my stepdad planned to go.



On the day before of the meeting, I filmed my doorless room. That night, I secretly took my mom’s phone and sent the video to the school parents’ group chat along with, “Just showing the internet how grown men act.”