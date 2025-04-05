10 People Who Were Mistreated, but Got the Most Epic Revenge in the End

There’s nothing more satisfying than seeing justice served. These stories are proof that karma has a funny way of making things right, often with a dramatic flair. From clever payback to jaw-dropping turnarounds, these individuals turned their struggles into legendary comebacks. Ready to witness the sweetest retribution? Keep reading—you won’t believe how these tales unfold!

  • My upstairs neighbor has been having an affair with a married man for about 6 months now. I wouldn’t care, but because it’s an affair, he comes over at odd hours of the night, and they behave very loudly. I can’t sleep because of their noise. So, one day I became totally fed up and decided to arrange a good payback for my neighbor.
    I’ve had ongoing issues with my upstairs neighbor for a while now. She used to throw loud parties on Monday nights, come home at 2 a.m. from work, and stomp around her condo while having obnoxiously loud phone conversations. Despite being 40 years old, she acts like she’s in her early 20s—hosting parties with younger crowds, engaging in affairs, and generally living like a reckless teenager.
    I tried addressing the noise issue with her directly, but she couldn’t care less. Eventually, I had to involve the condo association just to put an end to the parties. Needless to say, I can’t stand her.
    So, I made an investigation about the man she was seeing. A little bit of digging led me to his identity—I started with his license plate, found an address, looked up the owner, and got a name. From there, some light social media investigation uncovered both his and his wife’s profiles.
    With this information, I created a burner account and sent his wife a message exposing the affair. It’s been a few weeks now, and I haven’t seen him since. Best of all, I’m finally getting some peaceful, uninterrupted sleep. 😊
  • Lily is my sister-in-law—married to my older brother—and a certified spotlight addict. At every family event, she dresses like she’s headed to the Met Gala, even if it’s just a backyard BBQ.
    When Theo and I got engaged, we planned a low-key, semiformal celebration. But a few days before, my cousin sent me a photo from Lily’s private story: she was bragging about the dress she’d wear. White. Floor-length. Covered in crystals. It looked like a wedding gown.
    I didn’t have the energy for a confrontation. So instead, I changed the invite. Theme: “Dress as the dumbest thing you can think of.” Sent it straight to everyone’s inbox.
    Party night came. Guests arrived as bananas, traffic cones, garden gnomes. My fiancé came as a sock puppet. It was glorious.
    Then Lily arrived. Full glam, sparkling white dress, hair curled to perfection. She stopped in the doorway like she’d been slapped. Someone whispered, “What is she supposed to be? An attention-seeking wedding crasher?”
    Theo grinned, “Nah, she nailed the theme.” Lily left in a rage. I sipped my drink, surrounded by inflatable aliens and people in cardboard boxes, and couldn’t have been happier.
    Honestly? Best costume of the night.
  • (Edited by Bright Side). I used to work for a sandwich shop. All the other employees there were women with very long black hair. Mine was sort of similar, I suppose? Medium length and brown. But every time a customer would complain about a long black hair in the food, my boss would immediately blame me without any hesitation or investigation, despite the fact that I was the only person who wore my hair up and netted.
    So one day I dyed my hair blue with the sole purpose of not being blamed for black hair being in the food. You guessed it, it happened. And how huffy and annoyed my boss got when I said it couldn’t be my hair because mine is blue, was beyond amusing. © throwaway7261518993 / Reddit
  • A few months after moving to New York from Romania, I took an Uber with a driver who had a Romanian name. Excited to practice the language, I stayed quiet while he talked on the phone—until I heard him talking about me.
    He said I looked like a stingy person, assumed I wouldn’t tip, and complained that his day had started badly because of clients like “this entitled woman,” as he called me. This driver had never met me before, I hadn’t even spoken to him, yet he felt confident enough to judge me and criticize my personality while I was sitting right there!
    Amused but irritated, I waited until we were near my stop before casually asking, in perfect Romanian, “Can you pull over here?” His face turned bright red as he realized I had understood everything. As I got out, I added, “You could have received a decent tip because you’re a good driver. But I’m not giving you one—work on your personality, and your Romanian accuracy, too.”
  • There was a really beautiful, popular girl my friend, call him Mike, had a serious crush on. He asked her out several times, but she was always “busy”. She never really discouraged him though, I think she liked the attention.
    One day, Mike got ahold of two tickets to a sold out U2 concert. He bought them from a friend who had to go out of town for an emergency. Mike immediately called the girl of his dreams, and of course she accepted. He was thrilled and everything seemed fine.
    The night of the concert they’re at the arena waiting for the show to begin, and she suddenly says, “Oh, I see my friend, I’ll be right back!” You guessed it, she never returned. Mike stayed at the seats, since that’s the only place she would logically look for him.
    When the show ended, Mike, ever the gentleman, waited for a long time so he could drive her home. But saw no sign of her. She didn’t answer her phone or texts. So he left feeling so hurt.
    By the next morning, he was rightfully pissed! She called him around noon apologizing and saying she ran into her ex, they had a long talk and worked out a lot of stuff and lost track of time. She had actually missed the concert and blah, blah, blah.
    He accepted her apology and asked if they could try again. She accepted and told him how very nice and forgiving he was. She had underestimated him! So the next Saturday evening he took her to a very expensive seafood restaurant about an hour up the coast. He was polite and chatty the whole way up there. He made the reservation in her name.
    They were seated, ordered some expensive appetizers and entrées, then Mike excused himself to go to the men’s room. He very deliberately said, “I’ll be right back.” He walked out to the parking lot and drove away. And became the hero of every good guy who’s been treated like an outsider by a girl because she just didn’t care about his feelings. © Art Odom / Quora
  • I am a frequent flyer, but at this time in my career, I wasn’t getting frequent upgrades to business class. I prefer the aisle seats, and was settling in for a long flight across the country, when a very annoyed woman informed me that I was sitting in her aisle seat.
    I was embarrassed after taking a look at my boarding pass and seeing that I actually had been assigned a middle seat. Middle seats are the worst seats on the plane. You play elbow jockey with not one but two people in your row, and you still have to ask permission from the person in the aisle to use the restroom. It’s a crummy way to take a long flight.
    I apologized and took my proper seat. As she sat down, she said something to me like, “I bet you wish you were in the aisle seat.” I replied sheepishly that I probably did. She went on to say that she was a frequent flyer and only sits in aisle seats. I mumbled something in semi-polite response, but it was clear she was gloating.
    All of a sudden, in what seemed like perfect timing that only happens in a movie, a gate agent magically appeared in our row looking for me. She asked me if I would be interested in an upgrade to business class. With a look of unbridled joy on my face, I responded, “Why yes, thank you, I would love an upgrade to business class.”
    I gathered my gear, pulled my carry-on luggage from the bin, and headed up to the front of the plane...but made sure to look back and wink at the woman in the aisle seat. © Tobin Anthony / Quora
  • (Edited by Bright Side) As I was going back to my car after a long duty, I heard a tiny meow in a bush nearby. I took a look and saw a tiny yellow kitten, scared and hungry, asking for help. Luckily, there was a restaurant nearby, so I went and bought some water and a sandwich. I took out the salami and shredded it into tiny pieces, put water in a bowl and tried to get the kitten to come to me.
    A man with his son were passing by me as I was kneeling down and calling for the kitten, and I’ve heard him say to his son, “Come on, we don’t want to get fleas from this idiot and the furball.” I didn’t care at all about his disgusting comment, and I was happy to see the kitten come to me shortly after. I took the kitten, and walked towards my car.
    Suddenly I heard a bang. I looked and saw something happening with the man and his son. I started my journey on the road, which required passing next to them. As I was passing by, the man was signalling me to stop, panicking. I was the only car in the area, it was quite early.
    Apparently, an air-conditioning unit somehow fell from the first floor of the building they were walking under, and left the man injured. He asked me if I could take them to the hospital, and I offered to call the police and ambulance instead. He begged me to take them as that would be much faster, so I agreed.
    I put the nearest hospital in my Maps app; it was a ten-minute journey, and we went on our way. The revenge? The man got to hold the “furball full of fleas” on the way to the hospital, as I was busy with Google Maps. It was hilarious, he was moaning in pain, cuddling the cat, talking to his son about the kitten in a loving way in order to relax him...
    I left them at the ER, and before they went, the son asked if they can keep the kitten. The father took my number and they left. © Maia Medena / Quora
  • My Indian mother-in-law thinks that she is the best cook in the world and that everyone, including her son and daughter-in-law, should beg for her cooking. Well, culturally, I’m not used to a lot of Indian food because of the spices, but I will try to eat the ones I can enjoy.
    A lot of times I’ll politely tell her I am not hungry, or I’ll munch on some, but sometimes that’s not a good enough response, and she’ll start guilt-tripping me with “So you don’t like my cooking?” Or “Everyone loves my food, why don’t you?”
    My significant other usually will jump in to stop her, but it always puts me in a weird spot since on day one of meeting me, she told me point-blank that she doesn’t like Chinese food. I’m Chinese, and it kind of threw me off because there are so many varieties of Chinese food, and for her to just say she hates the entire category seems odd to me.
    So I recently started bringing food I made whenever visiting her and telling her how excited I am to cook for her and that I hope she likes my cooking. She usually brushes it off, saying she’s not hungry or that she’ll eat it later. I turned the tables on her, looking sad and asking her why she doesn’t like my cooking.
    It’s very entertaining to watch her try to make excuses she knows are pointless. She hasn’t asked me to eat her stuff since, so I guess this petty revenge is working.​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​ © coffeebeans2836 / Reddit
  • I’m a contractor. While working on a project in a ’very’ remote location, I arranged to buy and bring two rounds of breakfast tacos for the staff of the county facility where I would be working for the next week in exchange for free copy privileges. The boss gave approval on the phone, and the total for the tacos that week came out to just over $100. A great exchange as the copy budget was upwards of $1,000.
    My receipts along with the supporting cc statement I submitted at the end of the billing cycle, between a week and 2 weeks after he’d verbally approved the expense, were declined. I wasn’t too angry, but a deal’s a deal, and I called the boss to remind him he’d approved the expense. His response, “You should’ve gotten it in writing,” pissed me off royally, but I finished the project as promised and was working on another project, for another client, less than a week later.
    A couple of months go by and the boss who’d chiseled me out of the $$ called to see if I was available to work on another project, beginning on the first of the next month and after some haggling, I agreed. The work schedule would be tight, and, in his words, this was an all-hands-on deck project with nights and weekends expected (I was also told this was a new client, and they wanted to impress).
    A couple of days before the project was set to begin, the chiseler called to tell me the engagement paperwork was on the way and check my email. I told him I had decided not to work the project after all, and he was furious. He screamed, I mean screamed, “You agreed to work on this project weeks ago!” I repeated his words verbatim, “You should’ve gotten it in writing.” © ltsmobilelandman / Reddit
  • I, 25 (F), was traveling by train and had a booked window seat with a table. I got on the train to find 4 men sitting at the table, the one in my seat that was clearly marked as booked. I asked the guy
    to move, but he refused and laughed at me, saying, “You’re young and strong, you can stand all the way to your destination, and I will be enjoying the company of my pals.”
    I approached the ticket collector for assistance. He asked the guy to move, but the man flat-out refused, and just like that, the matter was apparently settled.
    “So, what happens now?” I asked. “You can try to find another seat, but I have no authority to make him move. Only the police can do that, and they wouldn’t come out just to deal with a seating issue.”
    Looking around, I saw that there were no available seats in this carriage, and likely not many across the train. Standing all the way to my destination seemed like a real possibility. Instead, I made a decision, “I’ll just take a seat in first class—better atmosphere, power sockets, and free tea and coffee.”
    “You can’t sit there. You don’t have a reservation.” “Well,” I replied, “You could call the police to move me—but apparently, they won’t turn up just to move someone out of a seat.” And so, I enjoyed a comfortable journey, complete with a spacious seat, power for my laptop, and a hot cup of tea.

