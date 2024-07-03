I Found My Husband’s University Photo Album and Made a Bone-Chilling Discovery About Him

Theresa, our 37-year-old reader, has faced a shocking situation in her happy and stable family. The woman’s world has been shattered after she discovered her husband’s double life which she had no idea about during 15 years of marriage. The trigger for this painful revelation was an ordinary high-school photo album that Theresa found in her husband’s belongings. Now, the woman wishes she had never even touched this album, but it’s too late and now the desperate wife and mom doesn’t know what to do with the truth that has been opened to her.

Theresa penned us a very emotional letter.

Theresa, 37, used to be a happily married woman, who was living her best life with her beloved husband Tim, and her 2 wonderful kids. The woman penned us a letter and shared her story which provoked quite a stir in our editorial. We imagined ourselves in her shoes for a moment and many of us confessed that we would feel desperate in such a complicated situation.



The woman wanted advice and opinions from our readers who might have faced a similar situation in their life and were able to recover from such a painful and devastating experience. Theresa opened her letter, saying, “My husband Tim and I have been happily married for 15 years. I met Tim at a big party that our mutual friend threw on the occasion of her birthday. We fell in love with each other instantly, this was a truly romantic and unforgettable beginning of our long and strong relationship. Tim proposed to me after 5 months of dating and I immediately said yes, because I was so sure that he was my only one and I saw no point in waiting, I wanted a family with this man and I never regretted my decision, up until recently.”

Theresa thought she knew everything about Tim, but she was mistaken.

Theresa shared, “There were no secrets between me and Tim from the very start of our relationship. Or so I thought. I shared every single detail of my past relationships with my husband, and so did he, and I was sure that I knew everything about his life. I was feeling secure and Tim was never tired of paying me the sweetest compliments about my appearance and personality, and he did it even after many years of our marriage. I had no reason to be jealous or anxious about anything, I was a happy wife and a happy mother and everything seemed rock-solid, up until one day.” The woman wrote, “Tim and I used to sleep in the same bed when we got married, but when we had our first kid, and then the second in just a year, we moved to a bigger house and started sleeping in separate rooms. This only made our family happier, because we both had some personal space and a higher quality of sleep, so yes, we both appreciated this detachment to some extent. Tim used to clean his room on his own and I never really interfered with the ‘artistic mess’ that he had there. But once, when he was away on a long business trip, I decided to change the bedding in his room. I went there and started taking away the sheets when suddenly I noticed something resembling a book under his mattress. I took it out and saw that this was a photo album and all the photos there were taken while Tim was in the university. I’d never seen this album before, so I started looking through the photos with a genuine spark of curiosity.”

Theresa made a shocking revelation while looking through her husband’s old album.

Theresa wrote, “I was shocked to discover that many photos showed Tim with some beautiful girl, apparently she was his groupmate, but their relationship was far from being just friendly. In every photo, Tim was hugging her and kissing her passionately. For me, this was a distressing discovery, because I’ve never heard of Tim having such a relationship in the past and he told me that while being in the university he had zero relationship and dedicated all his time to studying for his degree. I was just about to close this album and move on with the thought that my husband still had a right to hide the information about some of his past romantic experiences from me since this didn’t affect our relationship and marriage. And then I saw a photo that made me freeze in shock. This was the photo of the same girl from the university, but it was taken recently, because there was a date on it, and the girl was looking a decade older, and she was holding a child. But the most heart-wrenching revelation was that the kid was a copy of my husband. And the kid did look like our younger son, who also looks like his dad 100%. I was speechless.”

Theresa contacted the woman from the photo and revealed the devastating truth.

Theresa shared, “On the back of one photo, I saw the names of Tim’s groupmates written by him, together with their phone numbers. The woman’s name was also there and I found her phone number, too. I called her and introduced myself, telling her that we needed to talk. She wasn’t surprised at all as if she had been waiting for my call. We met in a small fast-food restaurant near our house and she started bombarding me with revelations soon after we said hello to one another. Turned out, that Tim had been living a double life since the first day of our relationship. He was dating me and he never gave up on dating her. Then he chose me for being his wife because this seemed a ‘more practical decision’ since this woman thought she couldn’t have kids, but I was healthy and Tim chose me because of my maternal potential. He had been going on his business trips, which weren’t business trips at all. He spent weeks in her house, with her, and then returned to me and imitated a happy family life. Then, against all expectations, she got pregnant and this was Tim’s son. And their relationship never faded, but only blossomed during all 15 years that we were married.” Theresa shared, “I haven’t spoken to my husband yet. I asked that woman to give me the possibility to speak to Tim first and she promised me that she would not tell him that I know everything. Now I’m sitting in the dark, in my room, and Tim is in his room, and I’m writing this letter to you because I don’t know how to act further and how to live further with this truth. And I don’t know how to talk to Tim about this. What should I do?”