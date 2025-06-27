I’m a New Mom, but I Have Every Right to Choose My Baby’s Name

My father-in-law just raised an eyebrow. But my mother-in-law laughed and said, “That’s a girl’s name.” I told her how much my grandma meant to me. That it was important. That names can be unisex, and I didn’t care what others thought.

But she waved her hand and said, “Either you let us choose the name or we won’t help you with the down payment for the house.” I was speechless. My husband looked torn.

He later told me, “Let’s just use June as a middle name. It’s not worth losing the help.” I knew he was trying to help. But I also saw how scared he was of rocking the boat with his parents.