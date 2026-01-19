I Quit After My Boss Denied Me My Lunch Break

Dear Bright Side,

I took 2 days off last week due to a family emergency. My child was hospitalized.

Monday, when I got back, my boss demanded I skip lunch breaks for a week. He said, “Make up for the lost hours. This isn’t a charity!”

So, I quit.

Hours later, everyone went pale when they saw my email:

“Hi, this is my formal resignation effective immediately. I’ve requested training support for my role twice this year with no response. All system files are on the shared drive. The password is in my desk drawer. Best of luck.”

The real problem hit when the whole team realized I’d been the only one who actually knew how to run the inventory system.

Sure, others had access. But nobody bothered learning it properly. They always just asked me.

I’d built custom spreadsheets, workarounds for the glitchy software, and little fixes that kept everything running smoothly.

Within 2 days, orders got mixed up. Shipments went to the wrong addresses. The warehouse was chaos. The company’s growth was taking a hit.

My old coworker texted me screenshots. Said the boss was losing his mind trying to figure out my system.

Then yesterday, HR called. Offered me my job back with a raise. She said they “really value my contributions” and want to “discuss a better arrangement.”

Funny how my value went up the moment I left.

Now I’m sitting here wondering.

Should I go back after seeing their true colors? Or is the extra salary not worth your peace?

Yours,

— Ruby