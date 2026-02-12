I Refused to Let My Stepson Share My Daughter’s Room

Hello Bright Side,

Okay, I just... I need to get this off my chest because I’m still shook.

My husband has two sons from a previous marriage, and honestly, they just do not get along. Like, at all. Every little thing turns into a huge fight. My daughter usually stays out of it.

Today was another one of those “everything explodes” moments. After yet another massive quarrel, my husband said, out of nowhere, that one of the boys was going to move into my daughter’s room. I was in shock, literally, I said, “Uh... that’s not appropriate, she’s 15!”