I Refuse to Cook Vegan Meals for My Stepson—And It Turned Into a Nightmare

Letter from Penny:
Hey, Bright Side,
So, here’s the deal. My husband and I eat meat. It’s normal in our house.
But for the past few weeks, my stepson has been demanding vegan meals just for him. Not sometimes, every single meal. I tried to keep the peace at first. I’d make a separate meal here and there, but honestly, it’s exhausting.
Yesterday, after making what felt like the millionth “vegan option” on top of everyone else’s dinner, I finally snapped. I said, “I’m done catering to you.”
My husband gave me that glare, the one that says, “You’re making things worse,” but I was over it. I needed a break.
Fast forward to 3 AM. I get woken up by loud banging. Heart pounding, I run downstairs and freeze.
My stepson is standing over the trash can, and he’s dumping every piece of meat from the fridge. Just throwing it away. He looks at me, dead serious, and goes, “Now no one eats it.”
I didn’t know whether to yell, cry, or just stare. I haven’t said anything to my husband yet. Honestly, I feel like I’m in some weird nightmare.
Am I overreacting for feeling like this is completely out of bounds? Or should I have handled my “I’m done catering to you” moment differently? Bright Side, how do I even begin to fix this without turning it into a full-blown war at home?
Thanks,
Penny
Thank you so much for sharing your story, Penny!
- Set mini rules instead of total restrictions — Instead of banning or forcing anything, try small, concrete rules. Like, “You can have one separate meal per day, but you don’t touch what the rest of us eat.” It sounds boring, but structure gives kids a sense of fairness and keeps you from feeling like a short-order cook 24/7.
- Don’t go it alone emotionally — This is heavy stuff. Don’t bottle it up. Vent to a friend or write it down. You’re allowed to feel overwhelmed, frustrated, even scared.
Keeping it inside only makes you snap later. Trust us, a small emotional release before talking to your husband or stepson helps keep conversations calm.
- Lead by example, not lectures — Teens mirror the energy in the room. If you’re calm, clear, and consistent, he’ll eventually mirror that, well, sometimes begrudgingly, but still. Screaming or punishing in the moment just fuels the drama. Consistency beats intensity 9 times out of 10.
My response to that would have been, "Now no one eats anything because I'm not going to continue cooking." Then proceeded to dump all the fruits and vegetables into the trash can above the meat. Stepson has no respect for the fact that you make him a separate meal, your husband has no respect for the fact that you're doing double the work, if I was you I'd order take out for myself and let them fend for themselves.
If your stepson wants to be vegan that is his choice and he needs to learn that you never force your own food preference on to others. He should also learn how to cook his own meals especially when other's in the home eat meat with their meals. He is selfish and needs to learn actions have consequences. He decided that because he don't want to eat meat then no one else is allowed and chose to throw away all your meat products. Your husband had to deal with his immature, spiteful, disrespectful son.
You need to add up the costs of every item of meat that was wasted and you and your husband needs to sit him down and tell him how much money he wasted and that he has to pay you back for all the food wasted.
What he did was spiteful and disrespectful he had a temper tantrum simply because you had reached your limit of bending backwards to prepare a separate vegan meal.
There are millions of children and families in this world that don't know when they will get another meal and your stepson just don't care about throwing away perfectly good food. Why because he has chosen to vegan that's just disgusting behaviour. If it was my stepson he would be gone until he can pay back all the money he wasted and learn to respect other peoples choices.
I really hope your husband deals with his brat properly and just let it slide