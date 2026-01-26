I Refuse to Cook Vegan Meals for My Stepson—And It Turned Into a Nightmare

If your stepson wants to be vegan that is his choice and he needs to learn that you never force your own food preference on to others. He should also learn how to cook his own meals especially when other's in the home eat meat with their meals. He is selfish and needs to learn actions have consequences. He decided that because he don't want to eat meat then no one else is allowed and chose to throw away all your meat products. Your husband had to deal with his immature, spiteful, disrespectful son.

You need to add up the costs of every item of meat that was wasted and you and your husband needs to sit him down and tell him how much money he wasted and that he has to pay you back for all the food wasted.

What he did was spiteful and disrespectful he had a temper tantrum simply because you had reached your limit of bending backwards to prepare a separate vegan meal.

There are millions of children and families in this world that don't know when they will get another meal and your stepson just don't care about throwing away perfectly good food. Why because he has chosen to vegan that's just disgusting behaviour. If it was my stepson he would be gone until he can pay back all the money he wasted and learn to respect other peoples choices.

I really hope your husband deals with his brat properly and just let it slide