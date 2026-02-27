I Refuse to Give Back the Inheritance My Elderly Patient Left Me

In the last few months of her life she would call them to at least hear their voices. But every phone call ended with her in tears, saying something like, “They’re too busy for their dying mother.” But through it all I stayed by her side, wiped her tears and tried to give her hope.

A few weeks ago she passed away and I was devastated. She was my constant for all those years and then suddenly she was just gone. It was a very difficult thing to deal with.

Then at her funeral her daughter stormed up to me and hissed, “You manipulated my mother!” She then told me to hand over what I stole or she would call the police. I was heartbroken and confused, I didn’t know what she was talking about.

But the more I tried to tell her that the more she insisted that I had taken what was rightfully hers. She even accused me of ruining her children’s futures.

After a while I left to get away from the conflict. My patient had enough problems with her kids during her life. She didn’t need more at her funeral. But the next day I went to clean out her house and I found the cause of the outburst.