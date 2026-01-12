I Refused to Help My Homeless Mom After She Spent All My Inheritance on My Sick Sister

Dear Bright Side,

My mom drained my entire inheritance to pay for my sick sister’s medical care.

My younger sister, Lily, got very sick when she was just 7. Her hospital bills and treatments cost a fortune, so my mom had to use my share of the money as well.

Lily died when she was 18, and now my mom is completely broke and homeless.

She needs my help. I told her, “I don’t owe you anything! You destroyed my future!” I was relying on that money to go to college.

Mom smiled and left without saying a word.

The next day, my husband looked pale. He gave me his phone and said, “Your mom sent me THIS!” I froze when I saw a video of my 13 y.o. daughter, Emma. She was sitting next to my mother in what looked like a small motel room.

She said, “Mom, I heard everything you said to Grandma. You always taught me that family helps family. Grandma sacrificed everything for Aunt Lily because she was dying—and you hate her for it?”

It turns out my daughter had taken the $800 from her piggy bank (her birthday money and allowances she’d saved over the years) and went to help her grandma. Now she refuses to come back.

My husband has also turned against me. He’s blaming me for “destroying” our family and “distancing” our daughter from us.

I’m not sure why I’m being treated as the villain by everyone when I’m clearly the victim here. My rightful money was taken away from me.

How should I deal with this situation now?

— Laura