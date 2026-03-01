I Dropped My Job to Chase More Money, Now I’m Paying the Price for My Greed

Hello, Bright Side,

After weeks of interviews, I finally landed a job offer at a mid-sized logistics firm. The salary was average. When I tried to ask for bonuses, the recruiter shut me down instantly.

“This is a firm offer,” she said. “Take it or we move on to the next candidate.” I was low on savings and scared of staying unemployed, so I signed the papers that afternoon.

Three days later, a tech startup I had interviewed with a month ago called back. They offered me a base salary that was 50% higher than the logistics job’s. It seemed like a no-brainer. I immediately called the first company, told them I wouldn’t be showing up, and ignored their angry follow-up email.

I sat down on Sunday night to sign the digital contract for the new startup job. As I scrolled through the fine print, I stopped at the “Benefits and Deductions” section. I gasped reading the lines. The details were grim: