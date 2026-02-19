I Refused to Keep Paying for the Car My Mom “Gifted” Me—It Was a Financial Trap

I, 19M, have been paying off a car loan from my mom, 40F, since I turned 16. She “gifted” me a new 2022, current-year Nissan Sentra for my birthday. I foolishly never asked how much she signed for because I had assumed that her financially knowledgeable boyfriend at the time would know what he was doing at the dealership. He did not.

The original MSRP for my car was capped at around $20,000. Out the door, they walked away with a $40,000 car loan. They put nothing down and had a 10% interest rate because my mom’s credit was bad and she had no job.

The payments every month were $510. I didn’t care because the original deal was that me and my mom’s boyfriend would split the monthly note. That lasted for all of 3 months until I was stuck paying the entire thing and have been since that day.

About a year ago, I went to the bank with my mom to try to transfer the loan from her name to mine, but since the interest would be recalculated and would add about $10,000 to the loan, we both agreed not to do it.

I moved out at 18 and live with a roommate, but bills have been tighter. My girlfriend’s mom suggested that I look for a new car that’s more in budget, and I found a used 2025 Corolla with 10k miles for $18k. A better car for less than what I would be paying off my current car.

I told my mom that I was planning to get a new car, and if she wanted to sell my current car, it would be her decision, and she lost it. Saying how it’s my responsibility and that it was a “gift” to me and how she “saved” me $10,000 by not transferring the loan.

The biggest elephant is that she’s freshly divorced and is looking for a job to support her two younger girls. I told her she could sell the car for about $14—15k, but she refuses and is demanding that I drain my savings to pay for a car that I never agreed to pay for, and ultimately was their terrible financial decision.

On one hand, I don’t feel like I owe her anything, and I never truly got along with my mom, so it is what it is. On the other hand, I feel guilty for kicking her while she’s down. I’m looking for unbiased opinions. Thank you.