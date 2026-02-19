I Refused to Keep Paying for the Car My Mom “Gifted” Me—It Was a Financial Trap
The story starts on his 16th birthday, when his mom surprised him with a brand-new car. Any teenager would be thrilled. But...
I, 19M, have been paying off a car loan from my mom, 40F, since I turned 16. She “gifted” me a new 2022, current-year Nissan Sentra for my birthday. I foolishly never asked how much she signed for because I had assumed that her financially knowledgeable boyfriend at the time would know what he was doing at the dealership. He did not.
The original MSRP for my car was capped at around $20,000. Out the door, they walked away with a $40,000 car loan. They put nothing down and had a 10% interest rate because my mom’s credit was bad and she had no job.
The payments every month were $510. I didn’t care because the original deal was that me and my mom’s boyfriend would split the monthly note. That lasted for all of 3 months until I was stuck paying the entire thing and have been since that day.
About a year ago, I went to the bank with my mom to try to transfer the loan from her name to mine, but since the interest would be recalculated and would add about $10,000 to the loan, we both agreed not to do it.
I moved out at 18 and live with a roommate, but bills have been tighter. My girlfriend’s mom suggested that I look for a new car that’s more in budget, and I found a used 2025 Corolla with 10k miles for $18k. A better car for less than what I would be paying off my current car.
I told my mom that I was planning to get a new car, and if she wanted to sell my current car, it would be her decision, and she lost it. Saying how it’s my responsibility and that it was a “gift” to me and how she “saved” me $10,000 by not transferring the loan.
The biggest elephant is that she’s freshly divorced and is looking for a job to support her two younger girls. I told her she could sell the car for about $14—15k, but she refuses and is demanding that I drain my savings to pay for a car that I never agreed to pay for, and ultimately was their terrible financial decision.
On one hand, I don’t feel like I owe her anything, and I never truly got along with my mom, so it is what it is. On the other hand, I feel guilty for kicking her while she’s down. I’m looking for unbiased opinions. Thank you.
Readers split into two passionate camps. Here’s what they had to say.
🟢 Team 1: “WALK AWAY—IT’S NOT YOUR DEBT”
- She’s angry because she owns the car. Once you finish paying, she could just take it from you, and you’d be absolutely screwed. © CarlosFer2201 / Reddit
- As long as your name is NOT on the loan or title, it’s not your car. It’s her car (and her boyfriend’s, if he’s on the loan/title), which makes it her obligation. © wesmorgan1 / Reddit
- You don’t deserve to be punished because she got you a gift she absolutely did not have the means to give. You shouldn’t have to start out life in debt for something you didn’t ask for or understand at the time was a long-term financial commitment.
Luckily, she is legally responsible for the loan. Cut your losses and make smart choices going forward! No need to follow in her footsteps. © Outrageous_Win_4586 / Reddit
- I’m giving you the car back, mom! Happy birthday! © Significant_Gold7777 / Reddit
Editorial’s take: There’s a detail here that a lot of people are glossing over: the car is legally hers. He could make every single payment for the next five years and still have zero ownership. From a purely practical standpoint, continuing to pay is like renting a car at premium prices with no contract protecting you.
🔴 Team 2: “YOU OWE HER MORE THAN YOU THINK”
- She didn’t do you any favors with that car loan, but you’ve been driving it for years taking advantage of the gift. To stick it to her now with no help, just so you can get a new car, is terrible. This might burn a bridge with your mom.
I would think twice about it. You only get one mom for better or worse. Doing this might lead to her cutting you out of her life. I’d make sure I was ok with that before I did it. © keats8 / Reddit
- Like it or not, your mom is a single mom to two young girls. You can leave her hanging with the debt and you would be legally justified in doing so BUT you will have to live with that for the rest of your life.
I would say if you can pay off the car without making sacrifices to your personal future (i.e job opportunities, education), then I would personally bite the bullet and pay it off. Sometimes being a man means doing hard things and making sacrifices. © RecognitionFree5840 / Reddit
- You had plenty of time to give the car back or tell her you didn’t want it. Once you kept paying for it, that was you agreeing to take it over, and you actively going to have it switched in your name also shows you were taking responsibility.
Now you want to just drop it on your mom when she has your two siblings and is struggling financially when you had all that time to do it beforehand. © Individual_Sun4583 / Reddit
- You have been driving this car for 3 years, having obtained a brand new car at an age when you could not get a loan. That is the gift part. Now that you are ’independent,’ you want to ignore your poor decisions at 16 and indeed ’kick your mom when she’s down’ by getting a non-Nissan car. Your payment will be less, but you will be paying more over time.
I see how you carefully worded this post to avoid all responsibility. Indeed sounds like a 19-year-old looking to kick your mom and justify it by having 14-year-olds pat you on the back. © LoveYourWife1st / Reddit
Editorial’s take: This side raises an uncomfortable truth: he did drive the car for three years. He did benefit. But here’s the thing—a 16-year-old accepting a birthday gift from his parent isn’t the same as a grown adult co-signing a loan.
Expecting a child to understand the weight of a $40,000 financial commitment is unrealistic. The real question isn’t whether he benefited. It’s whether benefiting from a bad decision someone else made should lock you into paying for it forever.
💬 THE BIGGER PICTURE
- This is exactly one of those “poor people things” where, yeah, it’s a bad decision, but it’s a bad decision that’s not obviously bad right away. They walked into the car dealership broke and walked out with a new car. 16-year-old OP has a new car! Win! The fact that OP will be underwater on equity in 3 years wasn’t a factor in the decision.
It’s the same with credit cards. They get free stuff now, and paying for it is the Future Self’s problem. Some people have confidence that their financial situation will get better, that Future Self will be able to afford it.
Nobody disagrees that buying the car was a bad decision. But maybe if people spent less time blasting single mothers on the Internet and more time teaching adult school at their local community college, or volunteering with public schools, there’d be less to criticize in society. © nispe2 / Reddit
- Every time I’ve had to take out any kind of debt, I get a lump in my throat and a bit of anxiety for a while. Even if I know I can financially handle it.
It amazes me how many people can be in no position financially to buy ANYTHING and can just walk into a dealership, pick out something way above their means, sign up for a 10 year loan with 25% interest and nothing down, and feel 100% convinced that they made a good decision. © b***_b***_b***_b***_ / Reddit
This story isn’t really about a car. It’s about what happens when love, poverty, and poor financial literacy collide inside a family. The mom probably genuinely wanted to give her son something special. The boyfriend probably thought he was helping. And a 16-year-old had no reason to question any of it.
The question we’d love to hear your answer to: Should he walk away from the car and protect his own future—or bite the bullet and help his struggling mom? Drop your take in the comments below.
