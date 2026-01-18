I Told My Boss I Was Burned Out—And Became a Liability

Hi, Bright Side!

I hadn’t planned to say anything. I’d been exhausted for months, but I told myself that was normal.

Everyone was busy. Everyone was tired. Admitting burnout felt risky.

During a one-on-one, my boss asked how I was doing. I hesitated, then said it—that I was burned out, struggling to keep up, and constantly overwhelmed.

He listened carefully. He nodded. He even thanked me for being honest. Then he said, “That’s good to know.”

The meeting ended without advice, changes, or follow-up questions. Over the next few weeks, nothing improved—but small things shifted.

I stopped being invited to certain meetings. A project I’d been leading was reassigned “temporarily.” My performance reviews suddenly included comments about “energy” and “long-term fit.”

I started updating my résumé.

A month later, my boss scheduled another meeting. I assumed it was coming.

Instead, he told me the company was restructuring and my role was being eliminated. He said it calmly, like it had nothing to do with our earlier conversation.

As I was packing my desk, a coworker pulled me aside. She looked uncomfortable. She told me my position hadn’t been eliminated at all. It had been reposted internally.

That’s when I realized what admitting burnout had actually done.

It didn’t make me look honest. It made me replaceable.