My Family Cut Me Off, and the Truth Behind It Shattered My Heart

He wouldn’t let me inside and said, “Mom, you need to give us space. The constant messages, reminders, and calls. It’s too much.” I couldn’t believe it. I didn’t see this coming at all.

Tears welled in my eyes. “I was just trying to stay close to you,” I replied. I know I’m more active on the group chat than they would probably like, but I can’t help it. I love them so much and when every little thing I see reminds me of them, of course I have to send it their way.

He softened, but didn’t back down, “We know, but we’re adults now. Just let us breathe a little.” I was horrified. Since when did growing up mean you no longer wanted to stay in contact with your mother? And why couldn’t they have just asked me to lay off instead of taking such drastic measures?

When I asked him as much, he sighed and said, “We have, mom. Many times. It’s like you don’t hear us.”