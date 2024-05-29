I’m a Single Mom and My Best Friends Have Plans for My Son Behind My Back, I’m Raging

Being a single mom may be a real challenge, because a woman alone has to be both a mother and a father for her beloved child. Single mothers bear double responsibilities and their life may at times be extremely hard. Our today’s heroine is a 24-year-old woman, who’s experiencing all burdens of being a single parent, but she’s coping with all challenges brilliantly. But her best friends think differently, and their unwanted interference in the woman’s life cost her a lot of sleepless nights now. Here’s her story.

Andrea has been raising her son alone, and she never complained.

Our reader, Andrea, wrote us a very emotional and sincere letter and shared her story with us. The woman found herself in a very tough and complicated life situation, and now she feels insecure and is looking for opinions and advice from our readers. Andrea opened her letter, saying, “I am 24, and I’m a single mom to my 4-year-old son, Olaf. It’s been only us since day one. His dad isn’t even in the picture, and this man has avoided child support for years now. My own parents disowned me many years ago, and I’m no contact with them anymore.

I had to give up my high school, and I have worked a dozen of jobs since then to keep my son and I afloat. We aren’t poor by any means, but we do live paycheck to paycheck, renting a one-bedroom apartment. Our current situation is not ideal, but I hope and do everything so that within the next couple of years we could move to some bigger place. For now, it’s what we have.

I’ve raised Olaf with understanding that money isn’t everything. We may not have a lot, and he doesn’t always have the newest things or clothes. But we have each other and the two of us are very close.” The woman added, “My little son has never gone without the basically necessary things, but of course he doesn’t get a lot of nice extras. I try hard to save a little here and there to make Olaf’s birthdays and other events fun, but it’s still far from glamorous. And I thought my little son was fine with that.”

Andrea met a very nice couple who became her best friends very soon.

Andrea revealed, “Last year, Olaf met a girl named Rosa. They played with each other a lot, and Olaf ended up going to her place. I met Rosa’s parents, Helen and Paul, a couple of times before this friendship started.

They seemed extremely nice and supportive people, we had a lot in common, and I loved spending time with both of them, too. Olaf also always had a great time at their house with their little daughter. Helen often came to our apartment, and we soon became best friends.” Andrea goes on with her story, saying, “Helen is a stay-at-home-mom and once she offered to take Olaf for the whole week. I was very hesitant to ask so much of her, but she was very kind and she insisted. My son had a really nice time with them.

They did a lot of fun activities and Helen absolutely refused all my attempts to pay her back at least some. I felt uncomfortable with her spending this much on my son, but at the same time, I didn’t want to deprive Olaf of this stuff.”

Things started getting unhealthy soon after the close bond was established.

Andrea continues her story, saying, “Helen and Paul started inviting Olaf more and more to their place. Once, they even suggested that he should go on vacation with them while I was supposed to spend more time working and earning for my family. It all seemed a tad disturbing for me, and I started feeling uncomfortable because of this extra-attention to Olaf from the side of Helen and Paul.

I told them that there’s no way I could ever pay them back, and they kept insisting that they loved having Olaf around. They were never tired of telling me what a great kid he is. Sweet, respectful, very diligent.” Andrea revealed, “At one point, I confronted them as to why they were so insistent on having Olaf around so much. They shocked me to the core with their reply. They boldly told me that they never planned for Rosa to be an only child, but all attempts at giving her a sibling just didn’t happen.

Then they suggested that Olaf could stay with them long term. They planned that I could still see him, but they would mainly take care of him. I thought this was a joke, but their real plan was a bombshell for me.”

Andrea was shocked when the couple revealed what they were up to all this time.

Andrea wrote, “After I asked them what they meant by having Olaf with them a long time, they got really quiet, and the harsh reality rushed over me.

They then started explaining some legal stuff about how I could assign them as Olaf’s guardians, and they would do their best to make this transition as smooth as possible. They asked me to think about Olaf and what’s best for him. I simply told them there was no way on earth I was going to give up my little son.” The woman said, “I quickly grabbed Olaf and we left. I immediately blocked their numbers. My little son has no clue about what’s really going on, and he keeps asking why we don’t come to visit them anymore. I can see that he’s struggling, and he misses them and Rosa so much.

But now I know what these people really want, and their intentions make me terrified. I don’t want Olaf going back to that place. Should we move away from this city? Or should I reach some kind of agreement with them that they’ll never ever bring this subject anymore and let Olaf see Rosa, but only in my presence? What should I do?”