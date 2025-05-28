My Ex-Wife Put Her New Family Above Our Son’s Needs, I’m Furious

Hello Bright Side,

I’m in a situation with my ex-wife that I don’t know how to solve. I’ve always read your articles about people’s challenging times, and now I guess it’s my turn.

My ex-wife and I share a college fund for our son. A few weeks ago, I noticed a massive withdrawal from the account. I called her right away. “I took my stepkids on a trip,” she said.

I was so angry I couldn’t sleep that night. So I made an anonymous call to a lawyer. I didn’t want to escalate things, but I needed to know what rights I had.

I asked my ex to return the money she took from our joint account. “It’s our son’s college fund,” I reminded her. She laughed and said, “He’ll be fine, he’s smart. He’ll get scholarships.” I was speechless.

And the worst part? She told our son that she made the withdrawal for him. She told him it went into her husband’s business and that they’re “investing for his future.”

Now my son keeps saying things like, “It’s okay, Dad. Mom says the money’s gonna double. I’ll have even more by the time I graduate.” He thinks I’m the bad guy for being upset.

And I can’t even blame him because he’s just repeating what she told him. I’m torn. If I press legally, it’ll break my son’s trust. But if I stay quiet, she gets away with it—and he may have no college money left when the time comes.

Should I confront her again?

Sincerely,

Kevin