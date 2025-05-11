13 Things You Might Be Doing That Leave Your Kids Financially Unprepared

One of the hardest things—for kids and adults alike—is learning to wait before caving in to purchasing something they really want. It’s hard not to resist spending money on a new toy or trendy clothing, no matter how old we become. That’s why it is important not to cave in right away whenever a child demands something, even if they whine that “everyone else has it.”



Rather, prompt them to wait—maybe for a few weeks or even months. Preferably, tell them to use their own money for the purchase. More often than not, this by itself will dampen their enthusiasm for the item. And if they’re still interested and decide to buy it on their own, don’t jump in at the very last minute and pay for it. Doing that can rob waiting of its worth and undermine your authority. Teenagers will be more likely to value and take care of what they’ve bought with their own money.