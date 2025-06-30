I Refuse to Give My Bonus to a Coworker Just Because She Is a Mom of Three

Hello, Bright Side,



So, my coworker said I have to give her my bonus because I don’t have kids. I laughed it off at first, but she was dead serious. She added that I don’t have any responsibilities and she needs the money more. I politely refused. She said that I’m being way too selfish and need to think about children, as they always come first. Since I don’t have any, it would be nice of me to think of someone else instead of covering my needs only. I just stood there, frozen, with a tea bag halfway in my cup, wondering what in the world just happened.



I’d always thought we were close. I covered for her when she left early due to childcare, taking on her workload. I couldn’t help but feel completely taken advantage of. The whole situation felt bad. Like, too bad. Especially with how adamant she was that I should just hand it over. I’ve been trying to figure out what to do next. Do I tell our boss about what happened, or just keep my distance from her?



Then, the next day, our boss called me into his office. I wasn’t prepared for what he said next. Apparently, one of our other colleagues overheard the conversation and immediately reported her to HR. He asked me to come to the meeting and confirm the details of what happened. I’m torn. Part of me feels like I should speak up, but I’m also hesitant. Should I really get involved in all of this? She is the mom of 3, so this feels like not a very necessary drama for her.



Jim