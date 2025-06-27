10 Stories That Prove Karma Is Always on Time

We’ve all dreamed of witnessing instant justice when someone misbehaves. That’s instant karma, and it’s pure gold when it happens right in front of your eyes. In this article, we’ve compiled 10 user stories in which karma acted swiftly. Some are fair, some are hilarious, and all prove that the universe has a particular sense of humor.

  • My dog tried to eat my sushi when I stepped away from the table for a moment. When I came back, the wasabi was gone and the dog looked disgusted. © N3MO_ / Reddit
  • A few years ago, during my lunch break at work, I ran over to a convenience store that sold deli items and had a daily lunch special. That day, it was spaghetti. I walked into the store, headed to the back, and grabbed a drink from the coolers. Then, I started walking over to the line formed for lunch. An older woman who was talking to someone far from the line saw me and literally strong-armed me to get in front of her. She shoulder-checked me. The cashier saw it and looked at me, but I just shook my head, not wanting to call her out. She ordered two portions of spaghetti. They came in a Styrofoam compartment tray. She walked toward the door, and someone she knew came in, so she said hi. I paid for my food and left. As I’m walking to my truck, I hear a loud “Oooooffffffff.” I turn around, and there’s the woman planked on the ground, covered in spaghetti and meat sauce. © duckmunch / Reddit
  • A week ago, my husband was on a business trip when he received an upgrade to first class. He boarded the plane and sat down in seat 3A. A few minutes later, a woman boarded and told him in a rude tone, “Excuse me, you’re in my seat.” He politely showed her his ticket. She also had a ticket for 3A. She insisted that he needed to move because she had paid for that seat and it was hers. A flight attendant got involved, and my husband said he would move. He was very polite. The flight attendant had him stand aside and said hopefully that there would be another first-class seat available. As they were about to close up the plane, the flight attendant welcomed them to their flight to Charlotte, and the woman in 3A was like OH, NO! She then realized her mistake. She got on the wrong flight! My husband felt smug watching her leave and enjoyed his seat in 3A. © NeedANapAndAHalf / Reddit
  • I was at a popular tourist spot on top of a big cliff. People were hanging around, enjoying the view. One guy was eating a sandwich while staring at his phone. When he finished eating, he couldn’t be bothered to find a trash can, so he tried to throw the wrappings off the cliff. However, he got his hands mixed up and accidentally threw his phone off the cliff instead. © Piano9717 / Reddit
  • I used to be a zookeeper. One woman was making fun of our llama for being ugly. She was a rescue who had undergone corrective jaw surgery. She pointed and laughed at the llama. The llama spat in her mouth. I gave the llama a treat and told her she was a good girl. © MyNameIsNotRyn / Reddit
  • I worked at a fancy clothing store in a posh seaside town. One busy Saturday, a very pretentious girl walked in with her boyfriend. She ignored us when we greeted her and gave my colleague a demeaning look. She browsed around the store and eventually took some clothes into the changing booth. After a while, I noticed a heated conversation arising from the booth between her and her boyfriend. I saw the boyfriend running back and forth between the booth and some clothing racks. Meanwhile, the girl refused any help and wouldn’t leave the booth. My colleague and I continued working and helping other customers. I was working the register when the girl suddenly appeared next to me, completely pissed off. She started ranting about how our store/brand should improve the fit of our clothes. I was completely caught off guard, and just as I was about to ask her what the problem was, I saw my colleague looking at the girl and bursting out into a horribly loud laugh, tears and all. It turned out that the girl had taken a piece of clothing she thought was a strapless dress. Well, it wasn’t a dress. It was a skirt. She tried on all sizes, got fed up, and yelled at us and her boyfriend because the “dress” wouldn’t fit. I have to admit that I laughed until I cried after she left. © Unknown author / Reddit
  • My older sister and I didn’t get along well when we were growing up. One day, we were both riding the city bus home. As we approached our stop, I stood up and walked toward the door. When the door opened, my sister shoved past me aggressively to get off first. The second she stepped off, she was hit full on by a ball of seagull droppings. That was over 50 years ago, and it still makes me smile. © Unknown author / Reddit
  • One time, my mother and I went to a museum/showroom and got food. I went to grab a table and reserve it. I sat down while my mom went to get food. Then, a guy came and started trying to take the other chair at the table. I told him, “Someone is sitting there,” but he didn’t listen and took it anyway. At the time, I was too young to do anything about it. I grabbed a chair from an unoccupied table. Then, I saw the guy sit down in the chair with his food. When he sat down, The chair broke under him. He fell on his back, spilling his food over himself. © Itzizium / Reddit
  • I worked at a grocery store. I was stocking instant noodles on a large display for a sale. The only tool I had was a cheap, small two-step stool with a bar running across the top step. Reaching down to the stool from the shelf I was standing on was about three feet. I had a 60% chance of landing on the top bar and making the stool collapse. I asked a coworker to hold my shoulder as I got down. My supervisor called me a “princess” for getting assistance. Soon after, he was stocking two-liter Coke bottles on a sales display. He tried to get down. He took the 40% success rate jump onto the step. He hit the top bar, and the step ladder collapsed. He broke his arm and brought down half of the display. I had just clocked out and left when they told me to clean up the spilled soda. © ChileConCaveman / Reddit
  • My fiancé Ed and I were out for dinner, celebrating what I thought was a perfect evening. Suddenly, he said, “Let’s break up. I found someone better.” I was too devastated to even respond. My heart shattered. But I managed to ask, “Do I know her?” He looked away, avoiding my gaze. “I met her online,” he said. “I couldn’t help it. I’m with the love of my life now.” The break-up broke me. I spent the next 5 months trying to rebuild my life, until one evening, a friend called me hysterically. She said, “You won’t believe this! Turns out, Ed’s ’better woman’ was a catfish! It was a random guy who just played him for fun!” My mind raced. Ed had thrown me away for someone who didn’t even exist—and now he was the one who had been played.

