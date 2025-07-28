I Refuse to Help My Mother After She Blew All My Inheritance on Her Own Leisures

Dear Bright Side,

My mom (61) spent all her money on trips and self-care and left me with zero inheritance. She used to say, “I worked very hard for this money, so I deserve to spoil myself.”

Recently, she became seriously ill. With no savings left, she called me in desperation, begging me to pay her hospital bills and costly treatments.

I said no. I felt she should have planned better for the future instead of spending everything on vacations. But I froze when she said, “You will end up feeling sorry.” I didn’t know what she meant by that—and I hung up.

Two days later, imagine my shock when I found out that it was a trap. My mom really was sick and did need treatment. But her money wasn’t gone—not even close.

She still had enough to cover everything and more. She just wanted to see if I was willing to step up for her. When I refused, she took it as a sign that I only cared about her money, not her as a person. She told me she was deeply disappointed and that she’d decided to leave her inheritance to charity instead.

I feel betrayed by the game she played—angry, even. I believe that money should be mine, and I’m not ready to lose it to a charity.

Do you have any advice?

Yours,

Annelise