My Mom Didn’t Realize She Was on Voicemail—The Consequences Were Devastating
What would you do if you found out your own mom was bad-mouthing you? This is the kind of family betrayal no one expects. A heartbreaking voicemail has revealed a painful case of unsupportive parents, sparking a conversation about toxic family matters and the real impact of emotional manipulation.
I’m in an impossible situation and I don’t know where to turn. For months, I’ve been working myself to the bone, juggling three jobs just to keep my mom and me afloat financially. I’ve given up my social life, my savings, everything. The worst part is she’s never shown a shred of appreciation.
But I just found out the devastating truth about how she really feels (and it’s more painful than I ever could have imagined, and I am not even exaggerating!). I found a missed call from her on my phone and a voicemail I never should have heard. I played it, and my stomach dropped. She was talking to her friends, trying to humiliate me for not having a real job.
“She thinks she’s a hero,” I heard her say, “but she’s just a glorified waitress. What is she even doing with her life?” The sheer parental disrespect in her voice and the laughter of her friends was a brutal family betrayal.
The woman I’ve sacrificed everything for, the one person who should have my back, was talking trash about me. Now I’m stuck between two impossible choices because I’m financially tied to her. What do I do? How do I even face her now?
Torn and heartbroken,
Sarah
Sarah, listen, what you heard was truly awful, and you are right to feel hurt and betrayed. This isn’t just about a lack of gratitude; it’s a clear case of emotional abuse and parental disrespect. When a parent benefits from your hard work but then actively tries to put you down, it’s a form of toxic financial abuse.
The first step is to accept that this isn’t normal or okay, and you deserve better. This behavior has a serious mental health impact, and you need to protect yourself.
Getting out of this situation is going to be your top priority. While you may feel like you have nowhere to go, start making an exit plan, even if it’s just a small step at a time. This is about establishing your own independence and setting boundaries with a toxic parent. Look for resources, save every bit of money you can, and talk to someone you trust.
You need to start the process of healing from family trauma and decide if this relationship is worth saving. The hard truth is, sometimes you have to put yourself first, even when it’s family. What do you think, dear reader? Share your opinion in the comments.
Do you live together? If so find another place and move as soon as possible. Stop working just to support her. Inform her that she's on her own when you've moved out. Pay one months rent for her and nothing else. And quit a job as soon as you can. Take care of yourself. Go NC.