I Agreed to Adopt My SIL’s Baby — but Her Real Motive for Giving Him Up Broke My Heart

This is a ridiculously tough situation. I understand the mom's request ... I might make the same request myself, I'm not sure. But regardless, I think the course of action is clear.

Morality is complex ... there are times when it's ok, or even morally pure, to lie or even to break a promise. Not usually, but the tough situations are the ones where the complexity of ethics becomes clear.

You should absolutely make the promise and keep it while she is alive. You should also keep the secret as long as the little girl takes to be ready for it, she'll let you know, if you pay attention, when that is. But, when she is ready, you should absolutely break that promise. Your obligation to your living daughter will outweigh a probably 3-7-year-old promise to a, with respect, dead person.

I'd also recommend, if you plan to reveal the secret, that you be upfront with your daughter that she is adopted, just without telling her the details. That way, the truth won't have to be made more traumatic by being coupled with the double-whammy of oh, and also, Mom's not my Mom. Not sure how you'd swing that, or if her mom would be cool with it, but just an idea.