My SIL Secretly Tested My Toddler’s DNA, She Didn’t See My Response Coming

Though Lily doesn’t look like him at all (she looks exactly like her biological parents), most people assume OP is her biological father. “I don’t ever really correct this when and if people assume this because it just seems unnecessary,” he adds.

A few weeks ago, during a family gathering at his parents’ house, OP’s sister-in-law (SIL) saw an old photo of OP with his late friend and her husband. “She pointed to my friend and asked who she was. I explained that it was Lily’s mother,” OP recalls. His SIL was aware that Lily’s biological mother had passed, but didn’t know any more than that. “I guess she assumed that Lily was my biological daughter and didn’t realize that both of her parents were gone.”

Later, things took a turn when SIL took matters into her own hands. “Without me knowing, she had a DNA test done on Lily using my brother’s DNA,” OP shares. When the test results came back, showing no relation between the two, his SIL confronted him, waving the results in his face. “She came up to me with the results and said, ‘You’re taking care of a dead woman’s affair baby,’” OP recounts, adding that this confrontation happened in front of Lily. “I was shocked. I just stared at her for a while before bursting out laughing. I didn’t know what else to do.”