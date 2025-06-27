Tim Burton and Helena Bonham Carter’s Daughter Makes Rare Public Appearance—Fans Noticed the Same Thing
Nell is the daughter of talented actress Helena Bonham Carter and legendary filmmaker Tim Burton. At just 17, she’s already appeared in several of his films in cameo roles: Alice in Wonderland (2010), Dark Shadows (2012), Big Eyes (2014), and Beetlejuice Beetlejuice (2024).
She also has an older brother, Billy-Ray Burton (21), equally kept out of the public eye.
Her parents—total creative legends—first met on the set of Planet of the Apes (2001) and teamed up on a bunch of iconic films.
They split in 2014 but have kept things cool as co-parents, even if it wasn’t easy at first. "You go through massive grief–it is a death of a relationship, so it's utterly bewildering. Your identity, everything, changes," Carter said.
For the event, Nell wore a pink dress with frilly sleeves and flower details, showing off a style similar to her mom’s.
Helena, in her classic eccentric elegance, wore a black tulle gown with a floral motif and puff sleeves—complete with chunky shoes and a bandana.
Their matching looks felt like a fun nod to creativity and self-expression.
Fans didn’t hold back in the comments.
One person wrote, “She got all her mother’s good looks,” while another marveled, “Imagine your mom is Helena Bonham Carter and your dad is Tim Burton!” Someone else chimed in, “She looks just like her mum.”
Another commenter admitted, “I knew they were together at one point, but never ever knew he had a daughter with her.” Meanwhile, one person pointed out, “Everyone saying she looks like Helena has never seen Tim Burton young,” and another simply added, “Looks like her dad!”