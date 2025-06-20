Mickey Rourke’s Drastic Transformation Barely Reminds Fans of His Younger Version

In 1991, with the feeling of self-destructing and lacking respect for himself as an actor, he felt compelled to return to boxing, a sport that was one of his first loves earlier in his life. He felt calm, and boxing became a sort of protection for him, an escape from the pressures of the acting world.



But during his boxing years, Rourke suffered numerous injuries: he would break his nose twice, snap his cheekbone, and damage his ribs and toes. He would be told by advisers to quit the sport or sustain potentially permanent brain damage.