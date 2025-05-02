I Checked My Daughter’s Phone and Now I'm Furious at My Husband

Thank you for writing to us! Here are a few suggestions on how you may deal with the situation:

Have an Open and Calm Conversation With Your Husband: It’s clear you’re feeling hurt, upset, and even betrayed by your husband’s decision not to listen to your concerns. Start by expressing your feelings calmly and without blame. Let him know how the situation has affected you emotionally, and why you felt so strongly about the phone.

It’s important to voice your thoughts, but also allow space for him to share his feelings as well. Rebuilding mutual respect and understanding will help prevent similar issues in the future.

Set Clear Boundaries and Expectations Moving Forward: This situation highlighted the need for clear rules and communication when it comes to technology in your family. Have a family meeting where you and your husband can agree on the guidelines for your daughter’s phone usage.

Discuss limits on screen time, acceptable use of the phone, and the importance of privacy. A united stance will prevent future disagreements and ensure that your daughter knows what’s expected of her.

Support Your Daughter and Help Her Learn From the Experience: Your daughter may be feeling a mix of emotions, from guilt to confusion, and she might need some guidance. Take the time to talk with her about what happened, why it was wrong, and how she can learn from the situation.

Focus on helping her understand the consequences of her actions, while also reassuring her that she is still loved and supported. Consider finding ways to rebuild her self-confidence at school, such as speaking with teachers to clarify her side of the story.