Catherine Zeta-Jones and Michael Douglas’ Daughter Stuns the Internet—Fans Say the Same Thing

People
14 hours ago

Catherine Zeta-Jones and Michael Douglas’ daughter, Carys Zeta Douglas, is turning heads in her new photos, and fans can’t stop talking about one thing. The young star just celebrated her 22nd birthday, and her proud parents made sure it was a moment to remember by sharing sweet tributes to her.

On April 20, Catherine took to Instagram to post a sweet birthday tribute to her daughter. She shared a beautiful selection of photos, including a stunning headshot of Carys looking directly into the camera, a throwback from her childhood, and a red carpet shot.

In her heartfelt caption, the actress wrote: "Happy Birthday to my darling daughter Carys. 22 today!!! You are the joy of my life. I love you to Neptune and back. May this year bring you everything you dream of. Mama."

Michael also shared his lovely thoughts for his daughter along with her photo, "Happy Birthday my darling daughter Carys! Congratulations on graduation! I am proud of you...❤️ Dad".

The touching messages had fans flooding the comments with love and admiration, not just for the bond between the parents and their daughter, but also for how much Cary resembles her mother. "Beautiful like her Mamma", commented one. "So beautiful as her Mommy," added another.

Katy Perry's baby daughter also made a rare public appearance recently. Check out her photos here.

Comments

Get notifications
Lucky you! This thread is empty,
which means you've got dibs on the first comment.
Go for it!

Related Reads