Catherine Zeta-Jones and Michael Douglas’ Daughter Stuns the Internet—Fans Say the Same Thing
People
14 hours ago
Catherine Zeta-Jones and Michael Douglas’ daughter, Carys Zeta Douglas, is turning heads in her new photos, and fans can’t stop talking about one thing. The young star just celebrated her 22nd birthday, and her proud parents made sure it was a moment to remember by sharing sweet tributes to her.
Michael also shared his lovely thoughts for his daughter along with her photo, "Happy Birthday my darling daughter Carys! Congratulations on graduation! I am proud of you...❤️ Dad".
Preview photo credit catherinezetajones / Instagram, michaelkirkdouglas / Instagram, michaelkirkdouglas / Instagram
