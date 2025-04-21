“Looks So Much Older,” Henry Cavill Debuts Long Hair and Stuns Fans

This isn’t the first time she’s been seen wearing the ring. Earlier sightings had already stirred up speculation, and now, with the couple appearing so close and coordinated at the awards ceremony, fans are more convinced than ever that an engagement announcement may be just around the corner.

Adding more excitement to their relationship, Henry Cavill and Natalie Viscuso recently welcomed their first child together. The news was confirmed in mid-January, although the couple has chosen to keep details about the baby’s name, gender, and date of birth private. Still, fans were thrilled to learn that the couple has taken this big step in their relationship.