“Looks So Much Older,” Henry Cavill Debuts Long Hair and Stuns Fans
Henry Cavill has surprised fans with a brand-new look, and everyone is talking about it. The Witcher star recently walked the red carpet with his long-time girlfriend and baby mama, and his new long hair and changed appearance had fans doing a double-take.
Henry dazzled at the 2025 AACTA Awards. The event took place at Home of the Arts in Gold Coast, Australia. Cavill, best known for playing "Superman" and "Geralt of Rivia", looked sharp in a classic black tuxedo and bowtie. But it was his long, flowing hair that had fans buzzing online.
Henry wasn’t the only one turning heads. Natalie Viscuso, a Hollywood executive currently working as Vice President of TV at Vertigo Entertainment, caught attention too—with a large diamond ring on that finger. Dressed in a long nude skirt with silver accents and a crisp white blouse, Natalie added to the red carpet glamour while sparking engagement rumors.
This isn’t the first time she’s been seen wearing the ring. Earlier sightings had already stirred up speculation, and now, with the couple appearing so close and coordinated at the awards ceremony, fans are more convinced than ever that an engagement announcement may be just around the corner.
Adding more excitement to their relationship, Henry Cavill and Natalie Viscuso recently welcomed their first child together. The news was confirmed in mid-January, although the couple has chosen to keep details about the baby’s name, gender, and date of birth private. Still, fans were thrilled to learn that the couple has taken this big step in their relationship.
In Henry's latest photo, it appears that he is still growing his hair out. Many fans took to the internet to share their views on Henry's new free-flowing long locks and changed appearance. "Is that really Cavill? He looks so much older," commented one. "Not digging the hair," added another.
