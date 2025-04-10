10+ Popular Nail Trends That Are No Longer in Style
Not everyone has the time to scroll through beauty blogs or track every new nail trend. While professional manicurists stay in the loop, most of them go with what their clients ask for. That’s why we took a deep dive into trending manicures and found out which styles are officially out—and what chic designs you should try instead.
Geometric nails? Time to move on.
Geometric nails once ruled with clean lines and sharp shapes, offering a sleek and modern finish. But in 2025, this trend feels a little stale.
Try This Instead: Go for pop art-inspired nails with smooth curves and playful details. They’re bold, artistic, and totally current.
Thick French tips are out.
The classic thick white French tip used to scream elegance, but not anymore.
Try This Instead: Opt for a minimalist baby French manicure. Whether it’s a soft white or a pastel pop, thinner tips feel fresher and more refined.
Bid Marble designs a goodbye.
Marble designs had their moment—they offered a cool, textured look. But now? They’re feeling a bit overdone.
Try This Instead: Go back to basics with solid monochrome nails. A single-tone polish in neutral or soft shades looks polished and effortlessly chic.
Mint green is fading fast.
Mint green used to be a go-to for a fresh, summery vibe. These days, it feels a little outdated.
Try This Instead: Switch to soft baby blue, or mix mint and blue for a modern twist.
Bright pink manicure is no longer hot.
Bold, saturated pinks—especially the ones linked to the “Barbiecore” trend—are on their way out. They can come across as overpowering.
Try This Instead: Go for soft pinks, milky whites, or peach-toned polishes for a softer, more wearable look.
Glitter nails-Time to ditch them.
Glitter nails were once all about glitz and glam, but they’ve lost their shine this year and may look cheap.
Try This Instead: Consider glazed donut nails, lace accents, or crystal details if you still want a touch of sparkle—just keep it classy.
Dark red nails are gone.
Over-the-top embellishments on the nails are too much.
Intricate nail art with beads, charms, and foil may seem creative, but too much can overwhelm your look.
Try This Instead: Stick to minimal nail embellishments—a subtle sparkle or a tiny gem can go a long way.
Floral nail art is wilting.
Even though floral prints are trending in fashion, they’re not doing the same for nails—especially loud or cartoonish ones.
Try This Instead: Try timeless designs like hearts, dots, or tortoiseshell patterns for a modern twist.
Super long nails are no longer chic.
While dramatic nail length once made a statement, it’s now seen as impractical and dated.
Try This Instead: Focus on the shape and polish color. Medium-length, almond, or oval nails in a flattering shade are both elegant and on-trend.
Neon nails are no longer the showstopper.
Neon shades were once a summer staple, but they’re losing steam.
Try This Instead: Try rich tones like tangerine orange, deep navy, or fiery crimson. They offer the same boldness without looking over the top.
And here are the hottest shoe trends that will dominate 2025.