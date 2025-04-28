My Best Friend Is Planning to Get Married, but Her Fiancé Has Different Intentions

Kelly writes, "As soon as my best friend introduced me to her fiancé, I knew something was off. He had this strange look whenever she wasn't paying attention. At the bridal shower, he glanced around to see if anyone was watching, and he leaned in close and said, “You look different with your hair down.” I hadn’t worn my hair like that since college.

That’s when it hit me. I had met him before — on a dating app, like a year before they got engaged. Different name, same face. He went by “Jay.” We matched, talked for a bit, and then he ghosted. No big deal… until I realized I still had the chat history."