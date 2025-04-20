I Refused to Give Up My Plane Seat for a Child and Faced Backlash

Hi! My name is Emily. I work as a marketer in a large company and, unfortunately, I rarely take time off. I haven’t had a break in three years, but I managed to set aside two weeks for a well-deserved vacation. I chose Hawaii to enjoy a quiet stay on the beach, as well as to venture out hiking in its national parks.

There was just one problem: I could only get tickets for a flight from New York to Honolulu, which takes almost 12 hours and leaves early in the morning. Anticipating arriving at the airport feeling sleepy, I paid for a seat with extra legroom. This way I could sleep comfortably on the plane for as long as necessary and, when I woke up, enjoy the view of the Pacific Ocean from above.

Once the tickets were purchased, I plunged into planning the trip and began to dream of my longed-for vacation. But, to my surprise, I faced a setback the moment I boarded the plane.