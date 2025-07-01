I Refuse to Let My Husband Co-Own My House, It’s Part of My Inheritance

Dear Bright Side,

My father just died and left me our family home. I’ll move in there with my husband after 7 years of renting a studio. But he demands to co-own it, saying, “Marriage means we share everything!”

I refused.

But then I turned pale when he suddenly said, “You will pay me back half the rent for the seven years we lived in that studio. If I’m a stranger to you, then I shouldn’t have been paying your rent!” I told him no, and he went quiet.

The next day, I was horrified to find out that he had contacted a lawyer. He was seriously considering divorce unless I paid him half the rent for the seven years we lived in our New York studio. I thought he was just being childish, but now I think he’s taken it too far.

Does he have the right to give me ultimatums? This is my family home, and I’m free to keep it in my name alone.

Am I wrong to think this way?

—Georgia