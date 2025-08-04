My Stepdaughter’s Fiancé Desperately Wants Kids, but He Doesn’t Know She’s Infertile

Hello, Bright Side,

My stepdaughter was getting married last week when my husband told me that she’s infertile. She didn’t want her fiancé to know, fearing she’d lose him. I felt so bad for him. He desperately wanted kids.

I thought that she was being selfish, so I decided to step in. At the wedding, I cornered him and said, “You’re about to marry her, but she’s keeping a secret from you. Ask her until she comes clean.”

His reaction shocked me. Instead of confronting her right away, he just walked away, looking concerned. Then, I witnessed that he pulled her aside, and she began to cry. They didn’t announce anything to the guests, but I could see things were tense between them.

The rest of the night felt awkward to me, and it was not possible to find out what really happened between them. Later, he texted me saying that I ruined their wedding and that I should have stayed out of it. My husband is upset with me, too, saying I made a mess of things.

But all I wanted was everyone to be honest with each other. Especially when making such a big decision. I feel awful now. I’m unsure if I did the right thing.

Pamela