I Refused to Take In My Ex-Husband’s Affair Child, I’m Not a Nanny

“Hi, Bright Side,

My (34F) ex-husband (36M) left me years ago when his mistress got pregnant. I’ve been raising our two kids alone ever since. Last week, he randomly showed up at my door with his daughter (the one he had with her) and asked me to babysit.

His excuse was dramatic, ‘My wife is in the hospital, she’s dying, I need to be there, I have no one else to ask.’ I said no. He exploded and threatened me: ‘If you don’t help me, you’ll regret it till the end of your days!’ Then stormed off, calling me a ‘heartless, cruel witch.’

Two months passed, I’d nearly forgotten about it... until I got a call from his wife (the same woman he left me for). She introduced herself (like I didn’t know) and asked if I’d seen him. I told her about when he came by, desperate, because she was supposedly in the hospital ‘on her deathbed.’”