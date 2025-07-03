He Wanted an Open Marriage—Now He Regrets Every Second of It

All this time, while Steve was having side relationships with other women, I remained faithful to him. I only pretended that I had other men in my life. But I had a plan, and part of it was to show my husband that he’s not irreplaceable and that sooner or later, there will be a man in my life, who will treat me like a princess.

I didn’t share my home address with any other man. I bought these flowers myself and arranged the delivery. The ring was borrowed from my grandma, it was our family heirloom ring and I knew it was very expensive.

Now, Steve insists that we must return to a monogamous marriage. But I don’t want him to feel relaxed now. I recently told him that I really liked the idea of an open relationship.

Now, my dear husband is putting all his efforts and energy into persuading me that we totally must treat this open relationship as his own stubborn mistake. And it brings me satisfaction to see him trying to win my love again. I think it was worth it. What would you do if you were me?