My Fiancé Wants His Mom to Own the House We Bought Together, I’m Raging

The woman added, "For the additional background, Elaine is 65, and she is in great shape—she’s the type who’s always off on retreats, practices yoga every morning, and somehow still manages to micromanage everyone’s lives from a distance. She’s already claimed the primary bedroom as hers, even though she’s not the one getting married.

On top of that, she’s planning to turn the room I was going to use as a home office into her personal meditation space. And apparently, she’s decided that the guest bedrooms will be rented out on Airbnb to "generate income"—all without running a single idea by me. No heads-up. No conversation. Just decisions made like I don’t exist.“

Helen confessed, “It feels like I’m being treated as some temporary tenant in a house that I paid half for. Like I should be grateful just to be included. I spoke up again and told my fiancé I wasn’t okay with this. I told him, ‘I didn’t agree to become some unpaid maid, a property manager, or an emotional crutch for your mom.’

His response? ‘Women like you are why families fall apart. This is why no one stays married anymore.’

On top of that, his sister now is calling me a gold-digger and insists that I don’t deserve being his wife, because I’m too much concerned about the property.”

The woman concluded, “I’ve been staring at my wedding dress, still untouched, and wondering if I’m losing my mind for thinking mutual respect should be the foundation of a marriage—not obedience, not silence. He keeps telling me I’m blowing everything out of proportion and threatening to ‘wreck his future’ over what he calls a ‘minor mix-up.’

But I didn’t go to my final dress fitting. I don’t know if I ever will. Right now, I’m seriously considering walking away from all of it. Does that make me the bad person for refusing to ‘prove myself’ in a home I already helped build?”