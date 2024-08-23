14 Betrayal Stories That Prove You Can Trust Absolutely No One

Many of us place blind trust in our friends and family, yet even those closest to us can deceive, lie, or play games. In today's compilation, we've gathered some truly poignant true stories. After enduring the initial shock of betrayal, these brave individuals have risen above it all and decided to share their experiences with millions on the internet.

  • My DIL takes pride in her carrot cake because it’s her "specialty." It always has a specific bitter taste, but my son tells me not to say anything and just be nice. The other day, I froze when overheard him whispering to her, “Mom started to suspect that you're adding something to the cake. Can't you make the taste less obvious?”
    That day, I sneaked into their kitchen when no one was around. I opened the wooden cabinet and, to my horror, found a box of my depression meds next to a mortar and pestle. I was diagnosed with depression six years ago after my husband died, and my doctor prescribed those meds.
    After taking them for a while, I stopped. My son kept insisting that I take them, but I refused. So, I found out that this is their way of giving me my meds, adding them to my slice with the extra buttercream she puts on top. They’ve been also sneaking them into my other foods, but the taste is less obvious in savory dishes.
    I confronted my son, and he said he's doing it for my sake because he wants me to feel well. Even though I am thankful that he thinks of my well-being, I can't help feeling lied to.
  • I introduced a friend to our group last year, and we all became good friends. Now, they spend almost all their time with that friend and hardly with me. They even make plans in front of me without inviting me. It might be time to reconsider my friend group. © Fender***9 / Reddit
  • My stepbrother stole over $30,000 from my parents and disappeared. I had defended him from my dad the night before he broke into my parents’ safe. © spikecbb / Reddit
  • I found out that my wife of three months, whom I married to help her get citizenship, was cheating on me with the best man from our wedding. After three years of their relationship, they are now separated and have a child. Meanwhile, I'm happily involved with an amazing girlfriend. © Yeen_North / Reddit
  • My girlfriend suddenly left me for my best friend. He lived with three other close friends who didn’t make any effort to support me during that time. So every night I was free, I had to choose between wallowing alone or going to my friend’s house and seeing them together. © GeneralAgrippa / Reddit
  • My father passed away unexpectedly when I was 15, and my stepmother took the majority of my inheritance. It was tied up in probate court for eight years. © Unknown author / Reddit
  • I looked up to a man who was a friend, a mentor, and a father figure to me. He convinced me to leave my position and come work for him, promising promotions and help in achieving my goals. He needed me on his team, he said.
    I joined him, but it was like Jekyll and Hyde. He insulted me, spoke about me behind my back, used me as a scapegoat for his issues with the rest of the staff, and ultimately derailed my reputation and career.
    It took me four years of hard work to rebuild my reputation. I still don't understand why it happened. It was one of the worst experiences of my life. © CosmicCo**ie / Reddit
  • I was sitting with two friends in middle school when they got into a fight. The argument escalated, and one of them, only feet away from me, screamed that he didn’t actually like me and had only stayed around to seem popular. © Unknown author / Reddit
  • Last year, I confided in a friend that I was in a relationship with a man (I’m a guy) and was exploring a new side of myself. A few weeks ago, I found out that she had shared this information with every mutual friend we had. Every single one. © w_illest / Reddit
  • My girlfriend chose to break up with me over Line, a mobile instant messenger popular in Asia, after a year and a half together. She couldn’t even face me in person. © worthless***-_- / Reddit
  • My father promised for years to help me pay for college. Six months before I left for school, he even made a payment plan with the college. I never received a cent from him. © missvelvet / Reddit
  • My ex-boyfriend and my (former) best friend started seeing each other behind my back while we were still dating. I had been with my partner for 3 ½ years, but I had known him for most of my life, and the friend I trusted completely. It took me a long time to get over it. © saltyservitude / Reddit
  • I was best friends with a girl named Erin. After five years of friendship, she stopped talking to me when I went through depression. During her own struggles with depression while her parents were splitting, I was the only one there for her. © HurtfulHotty / Reddit
  • A good friend and I signed a 10-month lease for an apartment. Two weeks later, she decided to move out and live with someone else, giving me no notice. She just called me and told me she was leaving, even though I hadn't moved in yet.
    I had to find a new roommate quickly to afford the rent. If she had been a stranger, it wouldn’t have mattered as much, but we had been close for years, and her complete lack of remorse made me feel utterly worthless. © wildkokiri / Reddit

As time passes, we learn lessons from life that make us tougher, more aware, and stronger. In this article, you’ll find astonishing situations that made people lose their innocence and view the world differently.

