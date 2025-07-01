14 People Who Can Seriously Test Your Patience

Sometimes it seems that some people should be avoided. You just can’t build a positive relationship with them. You try to treat them with all your heart, but all you get in return is a pile of complaints — that you’re living the wrong way, that you’ve gotten too full of yourself, that you took the last piece of cake, and so on.

  • I and another mom registered our children in daycare together. Mine was 4 months younger, but she was already out of nappies, rode a balance bike and spoke well. We were assigned to different groups.
    So, that mom told me, “Well, of course they can’t be in the same group — just look at how far ahead we are. But don’t worry, you’ll catch up with us by the time school starts.” I decided that we needed to go in different directions. © obri_toys
  • I met my former teacher on the bus. She immediately asked me if I was well, married or not. She took my hand and looked at my rings.
    I said that everything was fine with my husband and my parents. And she suddenly blurted out, “No, this can’t be!” Then added, “My daughter is still single!” © Overheard / Ideer
  • I had a friend. We were in the maternity ward together. And then she started writing comments under my social media posts, “Oh, you just started crawling?! And we’ve been crawling for 2 weeks.”
    I asked her, “Why are you writing this? To show me that your baby is smarter?” So she took offense and removed herself from my friends. © olga_s_psychology
  • My neighbor and his wife move in, and he’s the life and soul of the party. After approximately 12 months and approximately 12 visits to our local and drinks in each other’s houses, I notice he’s actually dominated the conversation every time and retold the same stories on loop. He is the funny man, hero, hard man, clever man, respected business leader, hot guy, victim in each story.
    All stories are well scripted, have the same characters, voice impersonations, punch lines, timing, jokes. All are retold with perfect accuracy. Even 5 years later, the stories haven’t changed. © DBCheshireMan / Reddit
  • We live in a rural area and our neighbors often play music in the yards. And sometimes it is very loud and disturbing. Especially if from morning till evening.
    But when we ask them to turn it down, we hear a “steel” argument, “I’ve been living here for 40 years, and who are you anyway?” Well, yes, I’ve only been here for 10 years, and my husband for less than a year. But the logic is impressive.
    One night they were making so much noise that my husband called the police, filed a report, and the neighbors were fined. They were terribly offended. © Overheard / Ideer
  • I love my relatives. When my grandmother passed away, I got a phone call from my favorite aunt,
    “Don’t come for the inheritance, there are plenty of other people who want it without you.”
    I didn’t really want to fight for 1/10th of a wooden house halfway across the country. A couple of years later, I got a call, “We want to come to your town. Can we stay with you for a month?”
    “Don’t come, there’s plenty of other people who want it without you.”
    After that, I’m a bad person. © Lester7777 / Pikabu
  • Last weekend, a friend invited me to a birthday party. There were 9 of us, including the birthday boy — this is important, you’ll get the point later.
    One lady baked a cake for the birthday boy and treated everyone who gathered for the party with it. And here I am chatting with one guest, and that lady comes up to us with 2 plates, each has a piece of cake. We take the treats and thank her, but for some reason she makes a strange face and leaves. Oh well, we continue chatting.
    I tried the cake, but I didn’t like it, so I set the plate of cake aside. But after the party, this lady’s boyfriend started texting me.
    He said that his girlfriend spent last night crying about how she didn’t get to eat any of her cake and that I took a slice of it only to throw it away and deprive her of her own cake, and that she only cut 8 slices since she knows I don’t like coconut, but I took her slice and threw it away to spite her. © LeoHyuuga / Reddit
  • A few years ago, my mom came to visit for a month or so, and during that time we had petty scandals almost every day about violating my boundaries. She didn’t respond to calm requests to stay out of it.
    Go through my wardrobe? Yes. Throw out my “garbage”? Sure. Add unnecessary spices to food at the cooking stage? Once in a while.
    Rehang laundry because it’s not hung the way she thinks it should be, and then have my underwear stacked on the kitchen table? Easy. There was a moment when I started hiding my panties.
    In the end, there was a big row, I started shouting that she shouldn’t touch my things in my house, to which she defiantly opened the wardrobe and began to rearrange the towels, because I again folded them in the “wrong” way.
    I remember my world turned red at this point, I started grabbing towels out of the wardrobe and throwing them. She was screaming, I was screaming, towels all over the room. Then I locked myself in the bedroom, she packed up and left.
    Honestly, I had a bad heartache for 3 days after that, I thought I was going to the hospital, but I got around it. I didn’t communicate with my mom for about a month. But now she comes and doesn’t touch my things, she learned to ask what she can and can’t do, so it was worth it. © HappyXUXU / Pikabu
  • I set a dress code for my wedding, which meant that no one had to wear the bride’s colors. Guests could either dress according to the theme of the wedding, or just wear all black. I didn’t care if they wore ball gowns or jeans, it was their choice, and I just wanted them to be comfortable and have fun.
    So, an ex-friend texts me, “Let me send you a picture of a dress I want to wear. See if it’s appropriate or not.” In her words, she “didn’t want to outshine me at my wedding.”
    I’ve had issues with her before, and I was getting tired of her antics, but I still decided to put up with her for the day. I said, “Sure, send it.” And then the message comes to me and I almost fall off my chair laughing. I thought she was joking!
    It was a faded black baggy dress from the 70s. It looked like someone had pulled this rag out of the rubbish bin and sprinkled dust on it. And this was the dress she was afraid she’d outshine the bride in? Did she really think I’d show up to my own wedding wearing a dirt bag?
    Anyway, that girl never made it to our wedding. Honestly, we were all glad she didn’t. I guess she just didn’t get her dose of admiration from me and realized she wouldn’t be the center of attention, so she stayed home. © Maleficent_Fee_9462 / Reddit
  • I’m afraid to drive because I confuse left and right, I’m afraid of getting into an accident, I never even got a driver’s license. But my parents gave me a car for my birthday, they said it was high time for you to get a driver’s license and drive a car. I gave the car to my brother, he’d wanted a new bigger car for a long time, and he had children.
    But my parents took offense, now they don’t communicate with me and say that I am not their daughter. I came from college and saw my things near the door. That’s how the relationship was ruined. © Overheard / Ideer
  • My neighbor and I talked about how it would be good to jointly hire a nanny for the kids for the summer. But my husband and I eventually decided to send ours to summer camp. The neighbor got mad and told her kids to stay away from ours.
    After 3 weeks of playing the silent game, my wife gets a text saying, “I wasn’t emotionally available, and now I’m not physically available. We’re going out of town the next couple weeks, but perhaps we can chat when I get back.”
    What was that even about? Ignoring us because we decided to send our kids to camp instead of splitting the cost of a nanny? So, we have every right to act in our own best interest. The neighbor never apologized for her behavior. © Moderate_Human / Reddit
  • I paint, exhibit, earn a decent living, support my parents. But literally all of my other relatives, whenever they meet me, find it necessary to ask me when I'm going to grow up and find a proper job in an office. When I say how much I sell my paintings for, they say it's not true.
    Every family gathering is like Groundhog Day. Last time, I acted out the whole dialogue as if it were a scene. They got offended. © Overheard / Ideer
  • I went to a wedding on the West Coast. I’m from the Midwest. Single parent, took my teenage daughter, which meant 2 airfares plus double the expenses. I took several days off work, which I didn’t get paid for, so I lost a lot of income.
    It was a 3-day event, and the bride and groom didn’t pay a dime, all paid by the bride's parents. The bride complained bitterly after the wedding that they were planning on using the cash they got for their wedding to fund their honeymoon to Dubai and the Maldives.
    It didn’t work out that way. I was always led to believe that if it was a destination wedding, you don’t have to give a gift. © Evening-Office-8421 / Reddit
  • Recently I met a man, everything seemed to be as I needed: tall, handsome, well-read and yet single. We communicated for some time, and then he started asking to come to my place. I offer him to meet somewhere in the city and walk, sit in some restaurant, but he all the time takes the conversation in another direction and says that he wants to come to my place.
    - Well, stop! Why do I have to invite you over?
    - You know, I love home-cooked food so much, I can't stand restaurant food. And in general, I want to stay at home in the cozy atmosphere and chat.
    - Well, stay at home then, if you like to stay at home. And I don't like to cook, invite people over and serve them food!
    And I know for a fact that the man earns really well. But it turns out that he doesn't like to spend money on women. © Shanya200 / Pikabu

