19 Grandparents Who Know How to Have Some Fun

day ago

Old age is no reason to stop enjoying life and seeking adventure. It seems that the heroes of this article think exactly like this. And their children and grandchildren get a solid supply of stories from the series, like “look what our grandmother has done” or “our grandfather can do even worse.”

The article uses images created by artificial intelligence.

  • We went mushroom picking as a family. So, we are walking, then our grandfather calls and says that they also went to the forest with the grandma, but he can’t find her for an hour. So, we rushed there. We split up. We searched all around.
    It turned out that the grandmother went through the forest and fields to the highway, came to our village, rested, rocked on the swings and only after about 30 minutes reached her acquaintance and called us on the mobile phone. We rushed home, in the end my grandmother accused my grandfather of brining her into the fields. © Overheard / Ideer
  • Buying something small at a kiosk. The old lady — the seller — gives me too much change. I point out the mistake and receive a lot of thanks. A month later, I come to the kiosk again.
    Suddenly, the lady grabs my hand and yells, “There he is!” I freak out. And then this old lady comes out of the kiosk and leads a very beautiful girl by the hand. She introduces us.
    As it turned out later, she was looking for a worthy husband for her granddaughter. For a fortnight, she made her sit in the kiosk in ambush. That’s how I met my future wife. © ***Yaguara / Pikabu
  • Grandpa is a big fan of collecting very old things. And it’s not antiques, but usually some rubbish. So, he found a newspaper from the 1900s. While traveling home in the tram, he decided to look at it.
    Suddenly, he noticed out of the corner of his eye that a woman next to him looked interested. She looked at the newspaper and then at him, perplexed. Grandfather was not confused. He took on a puzzled look and asked, “What year is it?” © Overheard / VK
  • Grandfather would tell a story about a date he went on, in the late 30s. “Picked her up and took her to the drive-in, $0.25 to go to the movie. I spent $0.15 for popcorn and sodas. After the movie took her to the Soda Shop, and she got the most expensive thing on the menu! A banana split $0.35.”
    He was still pissed about this 60 odd years later. “Then I took her home and dropped her off.” So then I ask my Grandfather, what happened next? “Nothing, didn’t see her again.”
    “Why not?” I asked. “I left that night with $1.50 and came home with 75 cents, she was too high-toned for me!” © Brownatm / Reddit
  • Grandma had a difficult life. She had to go to work at the age of 13. She worked as a seamstress, a shop assistant, a police officer, a cleaner. And in the end, she became a test driver and found herself in this profession.
    To this day she works in this field and knows a lot about cars. She and my mom were arguing one day, and my mom was indignant, saying, “All people have normal moms, but I have a chauffeur mom!” And Grandma says to her, “I am not a chauffeur! I’m a test driver! Beep-beep, darling!” © Work Stories / VK
  • No one in our family had a musical ear, it was like we were all tone-deaf from birth! But my grandmother loved to sing, even though she was terrible at it. She pinned her hopes on me, that’s why she sent me to music school at the age of 6.
    At the audition, the teachers delicately said something like, “Maybe she’d better go to foreign language classes?” The parents understood everything, but the grandmother didn’t give up that quickly. She rushed into the principal’s office and started singing, proving that her granddaughter was just as good a singer as herself.
    The principal thought it would be easier to agree and enrolled me in the percussion class, where I stayed for 6 months. Then I switched to a foreign language course. © Chamber 6 / VK
  • My granddad is 91 years old. He’s had some issues with his hips and obviously at that age, you’re a bit frail and all that. So we are all in a taxi together and he has to get out first.
    He bats away anyone trying to help and unfortunately, he falls out onto the pavement. We rush to help him, and he just goes, “And for my next trick, ladies and gentlemen, a backflip.” © krivitski / Reddit
  • I was at my grandmother’s place. We’re sitting, talking about this and that, and then my grandmother starts telling me about her first love. I swear, I’ve been convinced all my life that my grandfather was her first and only man.
    I couldn’t think of anything else. But then suddenly I realize she’s talking about some stranger. I had to interrupt her a little and clarify whether it was not my grandfather who was her first boyfriend.
    My grandmother looked at me like I was a fool and said, “Of course not! Why would I spend my life on one man? You have to know everyone, and then marry the calmest one. It’s more interesting that way.” It seems there’s still a lot I don’t know about this woman. © Caramel / VK
  • Yesterday after work, I went to congratulate my grandmother with her 65th birthday. I arrived right in the middle of the party. She and her friends were discussing which sea they would go to this year, what outfits they would take with them, how they would party there.
    And at the end of the evening, my grandmother and her friend were making splits on a bet. I looked at all this and realized how boring my life is at 24. © Work Stories / VK
  • Grandfather sometimes withdrew some cash from his account and hid it. When he was gone, we couldn’t find the money. Then one day my grandmother threw away some of his things.
    That same evening we found a note, “Dear, my stash is under the cushion of my chair. Don’t cry for me, go to a resort.” And his favorite chair was already in the dump.
    The family pooled some money together and gave it to Grandma so she could go to the sea. But still it was a bit sad. © Overheard / VK
  • The thing that always sticks with me and makes me laugh is how she taught us as toddlers to call her by her first name, which we always did. She did this because there was no way she wanted to be called Grandma or any variant thereof.
    She was very proper and came from high society. In her circle, being “grandmother” was not something to be proud of and not even something one wanted to be reminded of (such as by having a bunch of kids calling you “Grandma”).
    She was so vain, but in a cute way, if that makes any sense. She would remind us that one never asks a lady her age. If her age did come up, though, she would just say “I’m 29 and holding” and leave it at that. © Unknown author / Reddit
  • My father had 2 families at the same time. An official wife with 2 daughters and me and my mom. Everyone knew about it, but they pretended not to know. And our grandmother really wanted us all to be friends.
    So Grandma made a move: she took us all, the kids, to an amusement park. We really became friends, we’re the closest people now. But we don’t talk to our parents.
    I don’t understand my father and mother, I have no close relations with them. I grew up a normal person, but sometimes I envy people who know what a real family is. No cheating, no mistresses, no children out of wedlock. © Chamber 6 / VK
  • My grandpa told my 2 Irish cousins that his name was “Albert” while he was visiting them for the first time. Keep in mind that my cousins were very young, and so had been calling him Albert for the entire week. One day, the whole family was going out somewhere, and one of my cousins talks to my grandma.
    “Is Albert coming with us?”
    “Albert? Who’s Albert?”
    “He’s your husband!”
    “My husband’s name is Ron!”
    When my Grandpa gets in the car, Grandma asks him if he told my cousins to call him Albert, upon saying yes she asked why the hell he told them that. All he said was, “I don’t know, that’s the first thing I thought of.” © dandaman64 / Reddit
  • Grandma told me this story. One day, Grandpa woke up in the morning and went out to take out the garbage. Outside, he was met by his friends, who were just about to go to the sea. They had one free place.
    Grandpa thought about it for a second, then hid the bucket behind the door and drove off. For a week, Grandma went crazy wondering why he had disappeared. And Grandpa came back a week later, took the bucket, came home and shouted, “Lily, I’ve taken out the garbage!” © Chamber 6 / VK
  • We had a big library at home, and my grandmother was always trying to get me to read. I read a lot in my life, but I never considered myself a bookworm, I liked watching movies more. But I listened to my grandmother.
    One day I read one book and liked it very much, I wanted to discuss the book with my grandmother. But it turned out she hadn’t read it. Then I read another book — just the one she recommended — and she hadn’t read it either.
    Later it turned out that Grandma hadn’t read a single book from our library, she just wanted to keep me busy. © Caramel / VK
  • My grandfather went to the country house for a couple of weeks, so Granny asked me to renovate their room. I bought red laminate flooring, painted the walls pine green, hung a portrait of a writer in a golden frame. Beautiful!
    And then Grandpa comes back. We blindfolded him to surprise him. We took off the blindfold, and he said, “Oh, my! So, I’ve been away only for 2 weeks, and you’ve already hung a portrait of another man?” © Work Stories / VK
  • I moved in with my grandfather. Every time my boyfriend came to see me, my grandfather asked him, “Who are you?” I was worried he had dementia.
    But it turned out he played a prank for a year and a half! Grandpa was waiting for my boyfriend not to name himself, but to say, “I am the future husband of your granddaughter.” And when Grandpa finally heard these words, he broke out in a smile and said, “Well, you finally got the answer right, son!” © Caramel / VK
  • Granny’s a big believer in “dangerous fighting dogs” because of TV and newspapers. And we have a rescued Pittie. We didn’t tell her, so as not to worry her, we live in another country.
    And then Grandma needed medical treatment and came over to us. We said the dog was rescued, that’s all. His ears are not cropped, his tail was broken in the kennel — it curls upwards, so he looks funny and dorky.
    As a result, the whole month, the dog followed the grandmother everywhere, begging for meat scraps from her cutlets. She covered him with a blanket because he was freezing! She never realized what breed he was. © Overheard / Ideer
  • I’m a young mum, I live in the summer in my grandfather’s village. He is old, 88 years old. He was going to the city by train in the morning.
    We wake up with my son late, at 10 o’clock. No one is in the house, the front door is locked on a powerful iron bolt from the inside. Grandpa’s gone! And I don’t remember seeing him off in the morning.
    He comes home in the evening. I ask, “Grandpa, how did you get out? The door was locked from the inside.” He replies, “I went out through the window so as not to wake you up, granddaughter.” © Overheard / Ideer

And these stories prove that grandparents are the heart and soul of family.

